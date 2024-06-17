Survey Time: NFL Newsletters Edition

One of the special privileges subscribers to Heavy’s NFL email newsletters get is the opportunity to vote in our NFL surveys. This week’s poll is directly below. Make your voice heard by casting your vote.

Vote Now: Is the ‘Madden Curse’ Real?

Niners superstar Christian McCaffrey is set to be featured on the cover of “Madden NFL 25.” When asked about the famed “Madden Curse,” the 28-year-old issued a super chill response on the matter. But should he have? Or is he facing certain doom?

Vote now to let us know where you stand (and see what your fellow readers think). ⬇️



Loading Poll…

Questions and results from our previous NFL newsletter polls are listed below.

Cowboys QB’s Murky Future

The Dak Prescott rumor mill has been churning for quite some time now, and many fans are wondering about the 30-year-old’s future. Will he stay? Will he go? What do YOU think the Cowboys should do with their streaky star QB?

Let us know where you stand (and see what your fellow readers think). ⬇️

Superstar WR’s New Contract

Superstar wideout Justin Jefferson inked a record-setting deal this week with the Minnesota Vikings, and we want to know what you think.

Let us know where you stand (and see what your fellow readers think). ⬇️

Chiefs Kicker’s Controversial Speech

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made headlines last week and seems to have everyone talking, from the team owner’s wife and daughter to the frontman for Pearl Jam.

Now, it’s your chance to sound off on what’s next for Butker (and see what your fellow readers think). ⬇️

Free NFL Newsletters and More

Whether your favorite NFL team is the Cowboys, Packers, Raiders, or someone else, you can stay up-to-date and entertained with all the latest news and views on your favorite team via our NFL email newsletters. Subscribers receive team-specific information delivered to their inboxes daily. Additional curated editions for select newsletters go out at least once a week and are jam-packed with stories, games, polls, and fun.

You can find and subscribe to Heavy’s free NFL email newsletters by clicking the button below.

FIND OTHER NFL NEWSLETTERS

Heavy’s Top 5 Newsletter

Looking for the top stories from Heavy delivered to your inbox daily? Heavy’s Top 5 is an email newsletter sent out Monday through Friday with the Top 5 stories of the day from Heavy.

Additionally, Heavy’s Top 5 of the Week newsletter hits inboxes on Saturdays and features the most-read stories of the week.

Both editions are packed with all the stories you want to read. Sign up for Heavy’s Top 5 today by clicking the button below.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEAVY’S TOP 5