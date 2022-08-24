Mailbag: NFL 53-Man Roster Cuts Looming Across the League

As NFL teams around the league prepare to trim rosters down to 53 players on August 30, Heavy’s football mailbag series continues on Friday, August 26 — hosted by Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo — to answer questions about your favorite team(s). Anything is on the table.

In addition, join the thousands of fans following @HeavyOnSports on Twitter and Instagram to see some of your questions answered live.

READ NEXT: Mailbag: Predicting the AFC, Cowboys’ Biggest Concern & Lions’ Upside