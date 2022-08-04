Mailbag: Updates as NFL Training Camps Enter Second Week

Mailbag: Updates as NFL Training Camps Enter Second Week

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jerry Jones

Getty Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives a thumbs up before an NFL game.

With NFL training camps into their second week across the league, Heavy’s NFL mailbag series continues on August 5 — hosted by Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo — to answer questions about your favorite team(s).

To participate, drop your question(s) in a comment below this story. Anything goes: Predictions, injuries, roster decisions!

In addition, join the thousands of fans following @HeavyOnSports on Twitter and Instagram to see some of your questions answered live.

Most Recent: Mailbag: NFL Execs Address ‘Nuts’ Bobby Wagner Move, Seahawks QB Situation

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael Obermuller
Michael Obermuller
3 seconds ago

Hey Matt, there has been a lot of Jets trade buzz around third-string QB Mike White and former second-round WR Denzel Mims this offseason. Have you heard anything about these two players around NFL circles? What do you think their trade value might be?

0
Max DeMara
Max DeMara
2 minutes ago

Is there a sense of tangible optimism in league circles about the Lions and the direction of their rebuild? We’ve heard a lot about it this offseason from the media, but curious to hear the sentiments from the inside.

0
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x