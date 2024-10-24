The 10 Best NFL Running Backs of 2024, Ranked

The NFL running back position has dominated this season with multiple veteran, free-agent-acquired halfbacks making an instant impact on their new teams. We have also seen young running backs burst onto the scene and show their true potential.

This list is loaded with talent, and there will be a few names left out of the top 10 that may cause people to scratch their heads. However, this is an evolving list that can change every week.

Full disclosure, this is not ranking the top running backs based on their career, but the Top 10 running backs in terms of how they have performed this season.

Let’s take a look at the running backs who have produced the best performances throughout the first seven weeks of the 2024 season.

10. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

540 rushing yards, 4.5 yards per carry, and 2 total touchdowns

The Green Bay Packers made the first shocking signing of the free agency period, inking former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract. Green Bay released Aaron Jones, signifying that they were looking for a different style in their rushing attack.

Jacobs has proven to be a solid signing, adding another element to a Packers’ offense that is already lethal in the passing attack. Jordan Love’s gunslinger mentality requires a running back that can limit the turnover-worthy plays, while relieving pressure off the quarterback’s shoulders.

Although Jacobs only has 1 rushing touchdown on the season, he has been good in between the tackles and an efficient contributor in the passing game out of the backfield.

9. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

436 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry, and 9 total touchdowns

Williams is not the most efficient running back in the league, but he is dominant in the red zone, taking advantage of his opportunities near the goal line.

As a pass catcher, the 24-year-old running back is as sure-handed as it gets, securing 14 of 15 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Over the past two seasons, Williams has been utilized as an every-down, workhorse back, but that has even been more prevalent this season, as the Rams have been without Cooper Kupp — who may be traded in the coming days — and Puka Nacua, who should be returning to the lineup in the near future.

Los Angeles may not be a playoff team this year with the injuries and uncertainty nearing the trade deadline, but Williams has been a key cog in this offense and been a main reason it has stayed afloat.

8. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers

667 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, and 3 total touchdowns

With Christian McCaffrey unable to play a single snap this season, Mason has taken over as the San Francisco 49ers’ lead back. McCaffrey has tendinitis in both Achilles, which has prevented him from being on the field.

In his absence, Mason has been incredibly efficient, rushing for over 100 yards in three contests, and before Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, he had rushed for at least 73 yards in every game.

Mason has shown burst and elusiveness in between the tackles, and with injuries piling up for the 49ers, expect Mason to be continually relied upon. Even if/when McCaffrey makes his return to the field, the 25-year-old running back has done more than enough to pave a role in this offense moving forward.

7. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

382 rushing yards, 4.5 yards per carry, and 6 total touchdowns

There is an argument that this is too low a ranking for Montgomery, but being seventh on this list is nothing to be ashamed about.

The 27-year-old running back has been absolutely dominant for the Detroit Lions and is a big reason this team is a legit Super Bowl contender in the NFC. In addition to his 6 rushing scores, Montgomery has been an efficient runner when leaned upon. With a strong offensive line and with plenty of weapons on the outside, he is facing light boxes and taking advantage of every opportunity.

Montgomery is not the only Lions running back on this list, either. Where will his counterpart finish on this list?

6. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

443 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, and 2 total touchdowns

As mentioned earlier, the Packers decided to move on from Jones in the 2024 offseason, giving the Minnesota Vikings an opportunity to sign him and improve their lackluster rushing attack from a season ago.

Jones is another example of a free agent signing that has exceeded expectations and changing the landscape for his respective offense.

Injuries have been a major part of the 29-year-old running back’s career, and he has been playing through a nagging hip injury, but nonetheless, Jones gets the job done. His versatility in the running and passing attacks is why he has elevated this offense to another level through six games.

While Jones is averaging 73.8 rushing yards per game, he is also averaging 31.7 receiving yards per game. Justin Jefferson is clearly the best player on this offense, but Jones may be the key to Minnesota sustaining this level of success.

5. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

303 rushing yards, 4.7 yards per carry, and 7 total touchdowns

If Walker is able to stay healthy, he is going to produce astronomical numbers in this friendly offensive scheme.

In 2023, the 24-year-old running back ran for 905 yards and 8 touchdowns in 15 games with the Seahawks. This season, Walker is already on pace to surpass those numbers in both statistics, as he has 303 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns through five games played.

Not to mention, Walker is on pace to shatter his receiving yards from last season, as he only needs 100 yards to surpass his 2023 receiving yards total (259) and has already matched his 2023 receiving touchdowns mark (1).

It is clear that in Ryan Grubbs’ scheme that the former Michigan State running back’s skill set is being fully maximized.

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

464 rushing yards, 5.7 yards per carry, and 5 total touchdowns

Gibbs does not command as many touches as Montgomery, but he does not need to touch the ball that often to make a substantial impact in this offense.

While Montgomery is the more punishing and downhill runner, Gibbs is the more elusive and versatile running back, who can break any play in the rushing or passing departments. His presence in the backfield is not intimidating physically, but once he is in open space, good luck to any defender being able to corral him.

Gibbs proved that to be the case on his 45-yard touchdown against the Vikings in Week 7. After breaking to the outside, the former Alabama running back swiftly juked a defender on his way to a walk-in score.

Detroit clearly has the best running back tandem in the league, and their skill sets perfectly compliment one another.

3. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

401 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, and 5 total touchdowns

Trading a seventh-round pick for maybe not the most efficient runner, but a player who has been wildly productive on an AFC contender — Cincinnati Bengals — throughout the past few seasons, has proven to be an A+ move by the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason.

Not only has Mixon been productive in Houston’s offense, but he has been dominant in every game that he has finished. Mixon has played in four games, but one of those he left early with an ankle injury — Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. In the three other games that he played in, Mixon has totaled 159, 102, and 115 yards, while scoring accumulating 3 rushing touchdowns across those contests.

While the Bengals are clearly missing Mixon’s impact in the backfield, the Texans have dramatically benefited from Mixon’s arrival in Houston.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

658 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per carry, and 6 total touchdowns

Arguably the best free-agent signing may very well be the Philadelphia Eagles striking on gold and acquiring the best running back available on the open market.

Barkley — in addition to A.J. Brown — has kept the Eagles’ offense from complete ineptitude with the lack of good coaching from Nick Sirianni as the head coach.

Through six games, Barkley has ripped off runs of 34, 65, 55, and 59 — which have been the longest runs in each of the games. That does not include the other handful of back-breaking runs.

This past week in a homecoming game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants, the 27-year-old running back took 17 attempts for 176 rushing yards and a score on the ground…in three quarters. If Barkley had played at all in the fourth quarter, he would have easily eclipsed 200 rushing yards.

Philadelphia’s offense has been quite underwhelming, but Barkley has clearly done his part.

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

873 rushing yards, 6.5 yards per carry, 10 total touchdowns

Pairing Lamar Jackson with Henry has proven to be terrifying for the rest of the league, as the Ravens tandem has run over everyone in their path in 2024.

The fact that Henry is less than 200 rushing yards away from 1,000 yards and it has only been seven games is staggering.

With Jackson, the rushing attack has always been the strength of the Baltimore Ravens, but they have yet to have a running back with Henry’s stature — literally and figuratively. Henry’s addition makes Ravens the scariest offense to defend in the NFL because of the fact that defenses have to choose who to contain when Baltimore commits to the run game.

If the 30-year-old running back keeps this up, the Ravens will pose of one of the biggest concerns for the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to the three-peat.

Did we nail it? Sound off with your picks in the comments!