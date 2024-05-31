Caitlin Clark Called Out on Social Media for Recent Comments on WNBA’s Physicality

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has drawn a bit of heat on social media for her recent comments about the physicality of the WNBA.

After the Fever’s 88-82 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on May 28, Clark spoke about the game, in which she finished with a career-high 30 points, going 7-for-16 from the field. She also attempted 15 free throws in the loss, indicating the rookie guard was fouled quite a bit.

“I think everybody is physical with me, they get away with things that probably other people don’t get away with,” Clark said, via Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s tough, but that’s just the fact of the matter. This is a very physical game, and you’re going to get pressure, this is professional basketball. It is what it is, honestly.”

While Clark wasn’t badmouthing the league or its players in any way, some fans and analysts took umbrage with the Fever rookie’s comments.

Fans React to Caitlin Clark’s Recent Comments on Physicality in the WNBA

Many contrasted Clark’s comments with those of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who also recently spoke about the physical nature of the W.

“I’m a basketball player. I want them to come at me every day. I mean, they’re not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I’m Angel Reese,” Reese said, in a video shared by Willie Ramirez on X.

“Angel Reese is having a ball and embracing the change,” another wrote. “Caitlin Clark seemingly underestimated the transition to professional hoops.”

“In college, Caitlin got away with a lot of physicality but now in the grown ass woman league she’s getting a taste of her own medicine and then some,” CBS Sports’ Chris Williamson wrote on X.

In college, Caitlin got away with a lot of physicality but now in the grown ass woman league she’s getting a taste of her own medicine and then some: https://t.co/iZCFPT7zLc pic.twitter.com/ELvv0cDT22 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 31, 2024

“Everybody is physical with everybody in a physical league,” another X user wrote in response.

“Don’t go down that road Caitlin. This isn’t college it’s the pros, everyone is physical with everyone,” another X user wrote. “Playing false victim is the worst thing you can do.”

Another commenter had a fun idea: Clark should embrace the role of villain.

“The WNBA is a hard league to cut your teeth in,” the fan noted. “There are 1st round picks out of the league in a year or two. You’re up against the best of the best each night & it’s a physical game. She has to bulk up, get more confident, & embrace the villain role.”

Clark Is Adjusting to the WNBA Just Fine

Clark is playing 32.1 minutes per game through nine games so far this season. She’s averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

The Fever guard is attempting 5.2 free throws per game, lower than the 6.8 she averaged in college at Iowa. Her 3-point shooting is also down from her collegiate days, when she shot 37.7% from beyond the arc (she’s hitting 32% of her shots from distance so far as a pro).

She’s also turning the ball over 5.5 times per contest. But she’s currently 13th in the league in scoring and fourth in the WNBA in assists. She leads all rookies in both statistical categories.

At 6’0″ Clark isn’t a post player, so teams are going to defend her differently and with more physicality. Once she gets used to the looks others squads throw at her, she should be just fine.