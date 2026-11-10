Chicago Bears Dealt Jaycee Horn Rumor As Khalil Mack Hope Dims

The Chicago Bears enter NFL Trade Deadline Day having made one of their biggest pre-deadline splashes with the acquisition of Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. However, several NFL insiders have reported that the Bears aren’t done, and a new rumor points to Jaycee Horn as a new target.

An unconfirmed trade rumor points to the Bears acquiring another piece to improve their team.

“BREAKING: The #Bears are acquiring All Pro CB Jaycee Horn from the #Panthers. Source says two second round picks are going back to Carolina in the deal. Chicago now gets their star corner to pair with Kyler Gordon and young talent Malik Muhammad,” this user wrote on social media.

It’s important to point out that this is an unconfirmed rumor. However, it makes sense on one level because of the Bears recent expressed needs they want to address at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Horn is currently a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers. The 26-year-old has four solo tackles in three games this season.

Jaycee Horn Lines Up With Recent Chicago Bears Talk

The Bears have been connected to Khalil Mack for a while now. However, a recent ESPN report said the team wants to address CB.

“The Bears have been linked to edge rushers such as Khalil Mack, but a few league evaluators told me what you heard that cornerback is becoming more of a need,” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Tyrique Stevenson Sr. and Jaylon Johnson have had their up-and-down moments this season. And while Malik Muhammad II is flashing, he’s a rookie.”

“Washington’s Mike Sainristil is a name that has circulated this week, though I don’t get the sense the Commanders plan to trade him. An available corner such as the Eagles‘ Riq Woolen for a Day 3 pick could make sense.”

Horn fits the mold of a Riq Woolen and might be cheaper for the Bears to acquire.

Chicago Bears Taking Another Swing For Khalil Mack

In addition to the rumor of Horn being of interest, the Mack chatter is rising again. Can they make a deal before today’s deadline?

One rumor points to the Bears calling the Los Angeles Chargers to see if they can make it happen.

“The Chicago #Bears are expected to call the #Chargers again about Kahlil Mack to see if they can make TRADE happen #dabears,” according to this user.

Considering that it’s trade deadline day, the Bears calling the Chargers again feels like the GM doing his due diligence to see if anything has changed on the Chargers side of things.

Stay tuned.