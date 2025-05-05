Draft Rumors Heating Up About Bears Trading Into Top 5

With less than 24 hours before the 2025 NFL Draft, the rumors around Ashton Jeanty’s destination are still heating up.

Given Jeanty’s status as a lock to be a top-10 draft pick, the Bears would need to move up and hope for another team with more holes on their roster to move back. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News tweeted earlier today that his league sources have indicated that the Bears are, in fact, looking to move up and that six of the teams currently slated to select ahead of the Bears are open to moving back.

It’s no secret that the Bears struggled mightily to protect rookie quarterback Caleb Williams last year. Their 68 sacks allowed tied for the 11th-most in a season in NFL history. But throughout the offseason, the Bears focused on improving in the trenches on both sides of the ball, trading for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney and signing center Drew Dalman on offense, and signing defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

While they could use their 10th pick on a player like Armand Membou and slide Darnell Wright over to right tackle, the Bears’ aggressive offseason has afforded them the luxury to move up to get a marquee talent like Ashton Jeanty.

D’Andre Swift Identified As Main Post-Draft Trade Chip

After leading the NFL in rushing in 2022 and finishing second to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry’s Ravens in 2023, the Bears rushing attack, led by newcomer D’Andre Swift, fell off a cliff last season, finishing 25th in the league. If the Bears choose to trade up and land Jeanty, it could be a sign that they intend to move on from Swift.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report identified Swift as a piece of the draft-day trade that makes the most sense for the Bears.

“Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is one of the best prospects at any position in the 2025 class and could be the perfect difference-maker to complement quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense of new head coach Ben Johnson,” Knox wrote. “While Chicago might have a chance of seeing Jeanty fall to No. 10, moving up to secure him would be logical. Moving ahead of the New York Jets—who might favor Jeanty over Breece Hall, who is on an expiring contract—might be particularly sensible.”

“The Bears part with current starting back D’Andre Swift and a third-round pick to get their new offensive centerpiece,” Knox continued. “That would leave general manager Ryan Poles with two second-round picks (Nos. 39 and 41) for further maneuvering at the end of Round 1 or early on Day 2.”

Jaguars Could Be Willing To Make Draft-Day Trade

As with any trade, the Bears will need a willing partner to make a deal happen, and all signs point to a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars as an ideal trade target.

“Many mock drafts have pegged the Jaguars to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall,” said ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “As the venerable Lee Corso says, however — not so fast, my friends. New GM James Gladstone — who has 10 picks to work with, including four in the top 90 — might not be that predictable. As one league executive said recently: ‘Jacksonville is a wild card — watch.’”

Given the massive shakeup in the Jaguars team structure this offseason, which included hiring a trio of first-timers in their respective roles – Head Coach Liam Coen, General Manager James Gladstone, and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli – Schefter has identified Jacksonville as a team that could be looking to make a splash during the draft.

Another factor that could influence a move like this for the Jaguars is the fact that they are slated to have the most roster spots available in the league with 21 spots for undrafted free agents.

A trade could give the Jaguars an extra second round pick (#39 or #41) and a chance to fill another hole on their roster with a top-40 prospect, while the Bears could land Jeanty and give second-year quarterback Caleb Williams an elite weapon in the backfield.