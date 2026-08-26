Bears Trade Pitch Flips Gervon Dexter, 1st-Round Pick for 70-Sack Pass-Rusher

The Chicago Bears are willing to trade defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. prior to the start of the regular season, but what he can get on his own may not be enough of a return to make the transaction worth it.

The general range for Dexter appears to be a mid-round pick, with the ceiling in Round 3 and the floor early in Day 3 (Rounds 4 or 5).

“Here’s where am I with the Gervon Dexter trade rumors. If you can only get a 6th or 7th, keep him. If it’s a 5th, I’m on the fence. 4th or better I’m very open to it,” Harrison Graham of “Bears Now” posted to X on Wednesday, August 26. “Player for player trade? For right piece, yes. It’s pretty clear the Bears aren’t keeping him long term.”

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron took a harder line than Graham, citing the existing deficiencies on the defensive line even with Dexter, arguably the team’s top interior defender, still on the roster.

“If I’m the #Bears and I got offered a Day 2 pick in the 2027 draft for Gervon Dexter, I’d take it,” Infante posted to X Tuesday. “I’m not dealing him for less than a 3rd-rounder. Nice to get something for a guy who will likely walk in 2027, but it’ll have to be worth the loss to an already bad DL.”

However, Chicago has hunted big-name trades this offseason multiple times already, including DT Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and DE Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are in the market for a DT and have already shown a willingness to move Crosby.

Therefore, the Bears could theoretically package Dexter and a first-round pick in 2027 to land Crosby and his 69.5 career sacks.

Bears Could Build Trade Package for Maxx Crosby Like Those Suggested Involving DJ Moore During Offseason

There isn’t a great deal of complication to this trade idea, and it isn’t all that different from those proposed by the likes of ESPN’s Bill Barnwell over the offseason.

Barnwell suggested former Chicago wideout DJ Moore and a first-rounder as the appropriate price for Crosby, as the Raiders needed (and still do need) a WR1 for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Based on what the Buffalo Bills gave up for Moore, a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder, that would put Crosby’s value a little higher than a first-round pick plus Dexter. That said, most analysts around the NFL believe Buffalo overpaid for the aging wideout.

Bears Should Be Able to Make Competitive Offer for Maxx Crosby by Packaging Gervon Dexter, 2 Draft Picks

Perhaps the appropriate deal for Crosby would involve a first-round pick in a loaded 2027 draft class, Dexter (who carries something in the range of fourth-round value, let’s say) and another Day 3 asset.

Chicago holds the rights to all of its own draft selections in 2027, save for its fifth-round pick. But given the talent in next year’s class, it might behoove the Bears to hold onto as many selections as possible.

A final offer of a first-rounder in 2027, a fifth-rounder in 2028 and Dexter in exchange for Crosby could prove a winner, though Chicago may want to wait and see how Crosby performs through the first month or two of the campaign following knee surgery over the offseason.