Bears Eyeing Speedy Former 2nd-Round WR After Signing Olamide Zaccheaus

If there’s one element new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has yet to add to the offense, it’s speed.

That could change soon.

On March 17, reports emerged that the Bears were hosting free agent wide receiver Rondale Moore for a workout. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the visit. Moore also recently visited the rival Minnesota Vikings.

A second-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL draft (49th overall), Moore’s speed and elusiveness would complement Chicago’s primary corps of receivers, led by DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, pretty well. It would also give quarterback Caleb Williams a new legit threat on quick outs and screens.

A Closer Look at Moore’s 3 NFL Seasons So Far

In his rookie season with the Cardinals, Moore played in 14 games, finishing with 54 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown.

His 2022 campaign saw him limited to eight games due to injuries, but he still managed 41 receptions for 414 yards and a TD.

In 2023, Moore appeared in all 17 games, registering 40 receptions for 352 yards and a score. He also showcased his versatility with 28 rushing attempts for 178 yards and a rushing TD, but he failed to make much of an impact on offense.

In March of 2024, the Cardinals traded him to the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during training camp that led to season-ending placement on injured reserve.

Over three seasons with Arizona, he appeared in 39 games, starting 23 of them. Throughout his tenure there, Moore accumulated 135 receptions for 1,201 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per catch. His rushing contributions included 52 carries for 249 yards, netting 4.8 yards per carry, with one rushing TD. Additionally, Moore showcased skill on special teams, returning 13 kickoffs for 291 yards and 22 punts for 182 yards.

How WR Rondale Moore Could Fit in With the New-Look Chicago Bears

Moore, who turns 25 in June, is unarguably an explosive athlete. At 5-foot-7, and 181 pounds, he’s small, but he has incredible speed, having recorded a 4.29-second 40-yard dash prior to getting drafted. He also boasts a 42.5-inch vertical jump.

An innovative offensive mind, Johnson likely appreciates Moore’s versatility, as he could contribute as a wideout, out of the backfield or as a return specialist. Moore’s speed in particular is something Johnson surely covets, as he had that element with Jameson Williams during his days as the Detroit Lions

offensive coordinator.

Despite his athletic prowess, Moore’s injury history is a definite concern. If he’s healthy, Moore’s experience as a return specialist could address the Bears’ special teams needs, offering a dual-purpose asset.

“We are always going to be attacking on offense,” Johnson said at his introductory press conference in January. “We believe in multiplicity – that’s both formationally and conceptually. We are going to make things very challenging on the defense each and every week.”

The Bears just announced the signing of WR Olamide Zaccheaus on March 17. Zaccheaus revitalized his career with the Washington Commanders in 2024, recording 45 catches for 506 yards and three scores. He also contributed as a punt returner, averaging 10.4 yards on six returns.

If the Bears were to add Moore, they would be getting a potential playmaker on a cheap deal with very little risk involved. Why not bring him in to see if he can compete with Zaccheaus? If the Vikings don’t sign him first, that could be an interesting option. We’ll see how it shakes down.