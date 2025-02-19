Favorite To Land Cooper Kupp Emerges As Rams Prepare To Trade Former All-Pro WR

Cooper Kupp is no longer the Offensive Player Of The Year, 1st team All-Pro, Triple Crown-winning player that he was in his prime back in 2021, where his elite year helped the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, as Kupp himself was awarded the game MVP.

However, that’s not to say he isn’t still a valuable commodity on the trade market, and perhaps an even more valuable one on the field.

Do not let Kupp’s unremarkable receiving yardage totals over the past three fool you; injuries, and the presence of new #1 wideout, Puka Nacua, have put a dent into his top-line numbers.

But when healthy, Kupp is still an elite receiver who would easily be the WR1 for the majority of NFL franchises.

Aged 31, and coming off three consecutive seasons where injuries have kept him out of at least four games in a given year, the former All-Pro is no spring chicken. Yet, despite his ailments, he has remained an integral part of the Rams’ passing game, and delivered 5 touchdowns and over 700 yards each season – totals that would could well have eclipsed 1000 yards had he been healthy for the entire season.

Any team that decides to pick up Kupp will be gambling on his health, but given that the price could come out to as little as a fourth round pick in this upcoming draft, with the Rams also willing to eat part of his salary, the risk is low relative to the potentially high upside.

If Kupp can maintain his form and stay comparatively injury free for the ensuing 2-3 years, a fourth rounder would be more than value for the services he brings, both on the field and in his leadership in the locker room.

Denver Broncos Favored To Land Cooper Kupp

As such, there are likely to be numerous suitors for the Eastern Washington alum, but one team has materialized as the front-runner to add him this offseason – particularly given the Rams seem intent on trading their WR2.

DraftKings have priced the odds on where Kupp will end up, and the results may be surprising.

The Denver Broncos, at +450, are the favorites to land the Ram, followed by the Lions at +550, and the Commanders at +650.

At this point it isn’t like Denver are the clear, ultra-likely team to land Kupp; +450 is an implied probability of just over 18%. But it is interesting that out of all the teams who may land him, Sean Payton’s Broncos are the most likely.

How Does Kupp Project In Denver?

The fit makes sense, in theory – the team has over $37 million in cap space, few key departing starters, and an offensive line/defensive line combination that is surpassed by perhaps only the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The three main areas of concern for the Broncos heading into the offseason are finding an RB1, true WR1 alongside Courtland Sutton and their array of younger talent, and a CB2 to work across from newly minted Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II.

Their will be plenty of good-value, non-elite but starting quality corners in the free agency market this offseason, and Denver will have ample opportunity to find a running back (or two) in the first three rounds of the draft – perhaps even at pick #20 with the selection of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.

However, few top receivers end up hitting free agency, and those who do normally court an absurd price in contract negotiations. Kupp is a (comparatively) cost-effective and reliable (when healthy) player to immediately step in and upgrade the receiver room.

Kupp can help nurture the Broncos’ aforementioned young stars in Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin – and take the pressure off of the also historically injury riddled Courtland Sutton.