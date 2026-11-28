The Pittsburgh Steelers delivered what seemed like an overhand right to the jaw of the Denver Broncos early in Friday’s game and never let their opponent off the canvas on the way to a 27-5 win.

It was remarkable in that it not only snapped the Broncos’ 6-game winning streak, but capped the most tumultuous week of Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy’s professional life after 4-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ scorched-earth interview about McCarthy’s actions behind the scenes running the Steelers after McCarthy made the move to bench him in favor of Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night.

After his team’s thorough rearrangement of the Broncos’ collective face, McCarthy could have gloated — he did not.

Instead, McCarthy sounded like a man who had been somewhat humbled — by what happened to him, but also by his team’s resilience in the face of Rodgers’ claims, many of which McCarthy or multiple sources within the team have already verified.

“There was a lot going on,” McCarthy said after Friday’s game. “Any time you’re going through a situation where time is taken away from winning, and your team responds, it is extremely important and gratifying. But the reality of this game — and I know it always will be, as far as my approach — this is a players’ game. We (coaches) have a very important role in this sport, but you have to make sure you keep it about the players. We still have work to do from my position, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Some Irony in How Steelers Defeated Broncos

There was some irony in the correlation between Rodgers’ comments and the way the Steelers won the game — they were jump-started by a pair of defensive touchdowns in the pouring rain off turnovers by Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who was harassed into one of his worst games as a pro.

One of Rodgers’ central complaints against McCarthy — known as an offensive mastermind — was that McCarthy blew off Rodgers’ overtures to connect with the defensive players in his first year as the Steelers’ head coach.

“Aaron Rodgers has said the following about Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show: Sleeping during meetings, not watching film, ‘1,2,3, Packers’ against the Eagles, not knowing the game plan or the call sheet, Missing meetings or practices from time to time, no effort to speak to the defensive players, claiming these issues went on with the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy still blames him for getting fired in 2018,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Broncos Can Bounce Back With Easy Schedule

No team coming off such an embarrassing loss could ask for a more favorable schedule than what the Broncos are looking at.

Trying for their third consecutive postseason appearance — and one year after going 14-3 and earning the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and home-field advantage — the Broncos return home in Week 13 to play the Dolphins (1-9), travel to face the Jets (3-8) in Week 14 before returning home to face the Raiders (4-7) in Week 15.