Jaire Alexander Sends 13-Word Message to Packers After Wild Card Loss

The aftermath of the Green Bay Packers’ Wild Card loss is sending ripple effects throughout the team’s locker room. Shortly after the game, running back Josh Jacobs went into recruiting mode, hinting he would try luring big-name free agents to join the squad’s Super Bowl quest. Tight end Tucker Kraft told the media the team needs to wake up following the 22-10 loss against the Eagles. Even edge rusher Rashan Gary urged his team to hold onto the memory of defeat, hoping it will motivate them next season.

However, cornerback Jaire Alexander sent the most poignant message following the drubbing suffered in Philadelphia.

Jaire Alexander’s Message to Packers

The Packers returned home on Monday full of emotions. An 11-6 season gone to waste in the blink of an eye, with criticism of the team’s performance flying from every direction.

As the players cleaned out their lockers for the final time this season, reporters were able to ask more questions regarding the Wild Card defeat. While most players were cordial in their responses, Jaire Alexander offered a different approach, hinting at his future with the team.

When asked to speak with the media, Alexander declined, saying, “he doesn’t even know if he is going to be here next year,” according to NBC 26 reporter Kelly Hallinan.

Alexander later added, “he didn’t have anything good to say, so he definitely wasn’t going to talk [with the media.]”

The cornerback’s frustrations may stem from how the Packers’ handled his recovery, which inevitably cost him the majority of the season and a chance to play in the playoffs.

Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. After missing the following week against Detroit, Alexander tried to play in Chicago. He lasted ten snaps before re-aggravating the injury.

The Pro Bowl cornerback tried to come back multiple times in the subsequent weeks. He was a full participant before Week 15 vs. the Seahawks, yet was not activated due to head coach Matt LaFleur not liking the speed Alexander was playing. With the odd reasoning and as each week passed, more questions regarding the cornerback’s future.

Eventually, LaFleur announced the team was shutting down Alexander for the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

Alexander is expected to be 100 percent by Training Camp, but after his recent comments, one has to wonder if his days donning green and gold are over.

Deciding Alexander’s Future

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Packers will have an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

Jaire Alexander has two years remaining on his contract worth $37 million, with no guarantees. There are also no early offseason bonuses to complicate a potential release.

If Alexander forces his way out, the Packers can cut him at any time. If done before June 1st, they would take on a $18.1 million dead cap hit but free up $6.8 million of cap space. Cutting Alexander with a post-June 1st designation would free up $17 million and only force Green Bay to take a $7.8 million dead cap hit.