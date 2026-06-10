Latest Fernando Mendoza News Could Create ‘Potential Clash’ With Lucasfilm

The Las Vegas Raiders may have found one of the more entertaining rookie storylines of the offseason, but it could soon come with an unexpected legal twist.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has filed a trademark application for the nickname “Nandolorian,” according to records submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 8. The application seeks trademark protection for use on clothing and apparel.

The nickname originated during a lighthearted Raiders team video featuring veteran QB Kirk Cousins. In the skit, Cousins jokingly demanded to be called “Kirko Chains,” prompting Mendoza to counter with a nickname of his own: “The Nandolorian.”

What started as a comedy bit quickly gained traction among Raiders fans and spread across social media. Mendoza’s well-documented love for Star Wars only helped fuel the nickname’s popularity, with some fans embracing the connection between the Raiders’ “Death Star” branding and the iconic Disney franchise.

However, the trademark filing may have opened the door to something much bigger.

Fernando Mendoza’s Trademark Filing Creates Potential Lucasfilm Conflict

While the nickname itself appears harmless, the trademark application introduces a completely different legal discussion.

Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, owns multiple trademarks connected to The Mandalorian franchise and has spent years building legal protections for the brand. Trademark law requires companies to actively defend their intellectual property rights, particularly when another party attempts to register a similar mark for commercial use.

The distinction could become important here.

Fans, teammates, and even the Raiders are generally free to use “Nandolorian” as a nickname in videos, interviews, social media posts, and other forms of parody or entertainment. Trademark law often treats those situations differently than commercial branding efforts.

The issue is that Mendoza is not simply embracing a nickname. By filing for trademark protection, he is seeking exclusive commercial rights to use “Nandolorian” on apparel and merchandise.

If approved, the trademark would effectively allow Mendoza to market clothing under a name that closely resembles one of Lucasfilm’s most recognizable modern franchises. That creates the type of situation major trademark holders typically monitor very closely.

As a result, legal observers believe Disney and Lucasfilm could take an interest in the application as it moves through the USPTO review process.

Why Disney Could Challenge the Application

Trademark owners are often required to challenge potentially conflicting marks to avoid weakening their ability to protect those rights in future cases. Allowing similar trademarks to coexist can make future enforcements more difficult.

For that reason, some legal experts believe there is little incentive for Disney to allow the registration of “The Nandolorian” to proceed without scrutiny.

A similar situation unfolded involving outdoor apparel company Patagonia and environmental activist and drag performer Pattie Gonia, which Josh Gerben brought up in his blog. While the parody name existed publicly for years, legal tensions escalated after trademark applications and merchandise became involved.

“Calling yourself the ‘Nandolorian’ is one thing,” Gerben wrote. “Selling ‘Nandolorian’ apparel as a standalone brand is another. Because of that distinction, I would not be surprised to see Disney contact Mendoza and request withdrawal of the application.”