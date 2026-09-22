Cowboys Disappointment Emerges as Potential Trade Option for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a disastrous 0-2 start after losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Moreover, injuries have devastated the team’s tight end position following its Week 2 loss.

Los Angeles placed tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve after they suffered injuries during the Week 2 loss to the Raiders. The Chargers have reportedly signed former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hayden Rucci off their practice squad.

Nonetheless, that might be a short-term solution. Although the Chargers are 0-2 and will be facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, could Los Angeles explore the trade market for a more serviceable tight end with upside?

Dallas Cowboys on SI’s Mike Moraitis sees the Chargers as a potential trade destination for Luke Schoonmaker, who hasn’t lived up to the second-pick status. As a result, perhaps a change of scenery could help the 27-year-old.

“Schoonmaker would instantly be the most experienced tight end on the Chargers’ roster, and while he doesn’t offer much outside of some pass-catching ability, beggars can’t be choosers and Schoonmaker is much better than anyone the Chargers have right now outside of Gadsden,” Moraitis wrote in a Sept. 21 article.

Cowboys Need to Get Something for Luke Schoonmaker

Since entering the league in 2023, Schoonmaker has had 50 catches for 450 yards and has scored three touchdowns in 53 games, per StatMuse. That’s not the production any team is looking for when taking a player in the second round, 58th overall.

“Schoonmaker has shown some chops as a receiver, but that’s about it,” Moraitis added in his article. “He certainly has not lived up to his second-round billing and he has now fallen all the way to No. 3 in the pecking order behind Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford, who was extended this offseason.

“With Schoonmaker in the final year of his contract and seemingly not in the team’s long-term plans and not having much of a role on a weekly basis, the Cowboys would be wise to unload him if they can before he leaves for nothing in 2026.”

Chargers Are Facing 0-4 Start Ahead of Next Two Games

Through two games, the Chargers’ offense has yet to crack over 20 points, and those games were against the Cardinals and Raiders. Moreover, despite having Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles hasn’t cracked over 200 passing yards in a game, and their first two contests were at home.

Los Angeles couldn’t take advantage of their two home games; now they’ll travel to Buffalo, and their next game is a road game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Chargers are facing a realistic scenario in which they are 0-4, and their schedule doesn’t get any easier after that.

It could go off the rails quickly for Herbert and Co., and it could be a long season if that 0-4 start becomes reality. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see whether the Chargers show any fight against the Bills and pull off the upset, or if they show defeat despite the season being only two games old.