Dolphins Sign Rival’s Former 300-Pound Lineman: Report

The Miami Dolphins needed to add some beef to their interior defensive line after head coach Jeff Hafley announced an injury update Tuesday. According to NFL agent Brett Tessler, the Dolphins did that with defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah.

Tessler, who is the defensive tackle’s representation, reported on X that the Dolphins signed Mulbah on Wednesday.

“The Miami Dolphins just signed my client Fatorma Mulbah (DL, West Virginia) to a 1-year deal,” wrote Tessler. “Spent the majority of last season with the New York Jets.”

Tessler signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. He then joined the Jets practice squad last October.

Dolphins Sign Former Jets Defensive Lineman Fatorma Mulbah

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 306 pounds, Mulbah spent training camp and the preseason with the Jets last year. But he didn’t make the team’s roster or the Jets first practice squad of 2025.

New York brought him back toward the end of October. Mulbah didn’t appear in a regular season game, and the Jets released him on January 12.

He hasn’t been with an NFL team since then before signing with the Dolphins on Wednesday.

A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, Mulbah played college football at Penn State and West Virginia.

“Mulbah played in 26 games with the Mountaineers, recording 75 total tackles and 7.5 TFLs,” wrote newyorkjets.com when the team signed him to its practice squad. “He began his collegiate career at Penn State, where he played in 18 games across 2 seasons.”

Mulbah will be joining a Dolphins roster which includes seven other defensive linemen. As of Wednesday, those linemen include Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, Alex Huntley, Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr., Matthew Butler and Zeek Biggers.