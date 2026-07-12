New England Patriots Coach Blasts NFL’s ‘Frustrating’ Hiring Process

Thomas Brown, the New England Patriots passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, has heard the NFL’s explanation before.

Teams say they hire the most qualified candidate.

But when the league’s lack of Black head coaches comes up, questions often turn toward the number of candidates moving through the coaching pipeline.

“It’s a very complex conversation, something that has been a consistent dialogue almost every single year. To say it’s frustrating in some ways is probably an understatement,” Brown said.

Brown addressed the subject during an interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, pushing back on an argument that has followed the league’s hiring process for years.

“I’ve constantly heard this mantra the last six years in the NFL that people hire the most qualified candidates,” Brown told Reiss.

Brown said he takes issue with suggestions that the league does not have enough strong candidates in the pipeline. His own coaching journey makes the point difficult to dismiss.

He has coached multiple offensive positions, called plays, worked as a coordinator, served as an assistant head coach and handled an interim head-coaching assignment.

Let’s not forget he’s also returning from a season in which the Patriots won the AFC.

Brown Challenges NFL’s Pipeline Explanation

The timing gives Brown’s remarks additional weight.

The NFL had a record-tying 10 head-coaching vacancies during the 2026 hiring cycle. None went to a Black coach, and the league will enter the season with three Black head coaches.

Brown was part of the candidate pool.

The Arizona Cardinals requested an interview with Brown after the regular season. Brown had also interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears during earlier hiring cycles.

The opportunities have allowed Brown to sit in the room but have yet to result in a permanent head-coaching position.

Brown told Reiss that he has worked alongside high-level communicators and leaders at each stop, undercutting the idea that the pool of capable candidates is too small.

His comments went beyond his own candidacy.

The larger point concerned how the NFL defines qualification and why the answer can appear to move from one hiring cycle to another.

Coordinator experience matters, and so does play-calling experience, leadership, player development and time spent around successful organizations.

Brown has accumulated each of those qualifications.

Patriots Success Strengthens Brown’s Head-Coaching Case

Brown’s resume has rarely followed a straight line.

Brown’s varied coaching background includes developing future NFL running backs during college stops at Georgia, Wisconsin and Miami.

He was the Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and running backs coach during their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. He then became the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator in 2023 and assumed play-calling duties during the season.

Brown joined Chicago as passing game coordinator in 2024.

By the end of the year, he had been promoted twice, first to offensive coordinator and then to interim head coach. He inherited a struggling team and finished 1-4 over the final five games.

Brown later told Andscape that the interim assignment increased his confidence because a future head-coaching opportunity would allow him to build a staff and establish the program from the beginning.

Mike Vrabel brought Brown to New England in 2025, and a great year followed.

The Patriots went 14-3, reached Super Bowl LX and watched Drake Maye develop into an MVP candidate.

There is little left for him to add to the traditional checklist.

The next hiring cycle will show whether NFL teams agree.