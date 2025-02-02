Hi, Subscriber

Giants Starter Predicts Senior Bowl WR ‘Will’ Partner Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson

Malik Nabers
A New York Giants starter predicts a star Senior Bowl WR will partner Malik Nabers in 2025.

The New York Giants found a true star when they drafted Malik Nabers sixth overall a year ago, but starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor thinks he’s seen the ideal partner for Big Blue’s No. 1 wide receiver at the 2025 Senior Bowl, Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins.

Eluemunor, one of the few bright spots from the Giants’ 3-14 season, responded positively to an impressive rep from Higgins in Mobile. It was posted by Joe DeLeone of AtoZ Sports, who marvelled, 6-foot-4, 217-pound “Jayden Higgins isn’t supposed to be able to move like this at this size.”

The clip prompted Eluemunor to confidently proclaim Higgins, “Leek and Wandale will do numbers in 2025.”

The reference to Wan’Dale Robinson is significant. He’s already supposed to be the Giants’ No. 2 receiver, a prolific outlet from the slot, but his production hasn’t justified his status.

Putting Higgins into the lineup with Nabers would turn the receiver corps from a one-man show into a deep and diverse team strength. What it wouldn’t do is address the overriding quarterback problem the Giants must solve long before taking Higgins off any draft board.

Jayden Higgins Would Offer Versatility Next to Malik Nabers

Selecting Higgins would allow the Giants to be more flexible with their receivers, particularly Nabers. Higgins is credited  with a “High football IQ” by Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson, who also noted the Cyclones star “can play all three wide receiver positions.”

Being able to put Higgins on either side of the formation or in the slot would let Giants head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka move Nabers around more often.

Keeping Nabers on the move pre-snap would make it tougher for defenses to double the Giants’ best weapon. Sending their record-breaker in motion worked for the rookie, according to Brandon London of New York Post Sports, who detailed how Nabers made 37 catches for 407 yards and two touchdowns on plays when he was involved in pre-snap motion.

While Higgins’ presence can help Nabers be even more effective, the Senior Bowl standout could limit Robinson’s catches. Higgins is also described by Parson as a “Grass finder against zone coverages.”

That’s something Robinson is supposed to do, but the 2022 second-round pick hasn’t gained enough separation, nor generated sufficient yards after the catch. Those issues were summed up by some unwanted history earned by Robinson this season, when he “put up just 699 yards on 93 receptions this season.”

As Underdog Fantasy pointed out, “It was the first time in NFL history a wide receiver totalled less than 800 yards on 90+ catches.”

Shaky quarterback play hasn’t helped Robinson’s cause, but the problem doesn’t completely excuse his modest output. Especially when poor performance at football’s most important position didn’t prevent Nabers from snagging 109 receptions for 1,204 yards.

Finding the right quarterback remains the priority for general manager Joe Schoen, but Higgins would be an asset for the next signal-caller.

Giants Must Get QB Decision Right

Schoen isn’t short of options for fixing the quarterback room. Options like swinging a trade for the first-overall pick and the chance to draft Cam Ward.

Or perhaps Schoen might use some free agency cash to acquire a dual-threat veteran whose skills are suited to Daboll’s playbook. This option has risk, but would allow the Giants to draft a two-way player who’s arguably the best athlete in this class.

Whatever they decide, Schoen and Daboll must get the QB decision right. That will be easier if they welcome Higgins to the rotation at receiver.

While he possesses some Robinson-like traits underneath, Higgins is also a contested-catch playmaker who’s able to beat coverage vertically.

It’s what he did when he caught this jump ball off a gadget pass from running back Ollie Gordon II in Alabama.

Having a prolific combination of coverage mismatches will help whoever’s throwing passes for the Giants next season, but the bigger impact will only be made by the right quarterback.

