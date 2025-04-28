Eagles Corner Makes Eye-Popping Statement After White House Visit

The Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House on Monday, in a visit that was surrounded by controversy after a number of players skipped the visit due to “scheduling conflicts“.

However, one of the strangest take-aways from the visit has to be backup cornerback, Eli Ricks‘s overt post on X, in which he seems to make a comment on one of President Donald Trump’s family members.

After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type — Eli (@eliasricks) April 28, 2025

Ricks noted that his “type” is “Ivanka” – presumably referring to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump.

In what was a very strange thing to post online, whose replies had fans fairly surprised to say the least, the cornerback made a move at a woman who is currently exactly 20 years older than he is, is married and has three children.

More to follow…