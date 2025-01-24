Jalen Hurts Reveals Bad News About Knee Injury Before NFC Championship Showdown

The status of franchise quarterback, Jalen Hurts, has been the main – and really only dominating topic of conversation online for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts is unlikely to be at full strength on Sunday, despite being a full participant in practice on Friday, which has given worry to some Eagles fans despite the team going in as 6-point favorites over the Washington Commanders.

Now, Hurts has revealed some even more unsettling news for Philadelphia fans – that he will wear a knee brace for the duration of Sunday’s game, per Eagles insider, Tim McManus.

QB Jalen Hurts anticipates he’ll wear a knee brace Sunday against the Commanders. The latest on the Eagles injury front: https://t.co/crxdPEi8o1 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 24, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Although this is will not come as some next level shock to Eagles fans; Hurts wore a knee brace for the entire fourth quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams, it certainly will not alleviate any injury fears regarding Hurts coming into this Championship game.

More to follow.