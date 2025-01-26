Eagles’ Fans Fears Confirmed As Hurts Reveals Bad News Prior To Game

Jalen Hurts‘ knee has been the primary topic of conversation – and indeed worry – for Philadelphia Eagles fans as the Conference Championship is almost upon us.
And with their having been concerns that he may well not be fully healthy this Sunday, or may have to wear supportive gear, it seems that Hurts is not 100% going into the critical showdown.
Jeff McLane reports that Hurts is confirmed wearing a knee brace on the field during warmups before Sunday’s game.
Jalen Hurts (center) appears to be wearing a soft brace on his left knee as he warms up. The #Eagles QB said he anticipated wearing one on Friday. pic.twitter.com/J8vhJdCKp7
