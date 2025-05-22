49ers Star Listed Among Candidates for New Protector of the Year Award

T

he NFL is getting a new award ahead of the 2025 season. At the annual spring meeting on May 21, the league announced a new award dubbed ‘Protector of the Year’ that will be given to the league’s top lineman for the first time in 2025. With offensive line play being vitally important, the league decided that they should be recognized accordingly.

And now that the award has been confirmed, a list of candidates is starting to come out as well. Among the players listed is San Francisco 49ers star left tackle, Trent Williams. Williams, who has established himself as one of the best offensive linemen of all-time, is coming off of an injury riddled campaign but is looking to bounce back and play a pivotal role for the 49ers in 2025.

Williams’ Candidacy

The league is filled with elite linemen who have emerged as big time stars for their teams. But Williams, who has been named to 11 Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, has consistently been near the top of the list. Listed along with guys such as Penei Sewell, Lane Johnson and Tristan Wirfs, Williams is still a player that can contribute at a high level.

“Williams is entering his age-37 season in 2025 but remains one of the NFL’s best blindside blockers,” USA Today’s Jacob Camenker wrote. “He made three consecutive All-Pro first teams from 2021-23 and was graded as a top-two tackle by Pro Football Focus in his first four seasons in San Francisco. Williams was limited to just 10 games last season by an ankle injury but still played at a high level when healthy. If he can stay on the field in 2025, voters may be inclined to back the venerable veteran and make him a high-profile choice for the NFL’s newest season-long award.”

There is no denying that there is a major difference between when Williams is on the field and when he is not. Without Williams, the 49ers’ offensive line is near the bottom of the league while with him on the field, they are middle to upper half of the league.

What to Expect from Williams in 2025

Injuries were a major reason for Williams’ struggles in 2024, but a contract dispute during the offseason did not help matters either. But this season, Williams comes in locked in long term and much healthier and can focus solely on football. He even made an appearance at the team’s voluntary workouts– something that he normally does not do. If he can stay healthy and continue to play at a high level, the 49ers’ offense could see major success.

But where Williams can really help the 49ers is with his run blocking. Regarded as elite in both run and pass protection, some view Williams as slightly better in run blocking– being a major reason why Christian McCaffrey put up the numbers he did in 2023 en route to winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award. While McCaffrey was injured for most of 2024, Williams’ absence saw him struggle even when he was healthy.