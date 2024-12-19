Kyle Shanahan Pushes for 49ers to Re-Sign Two Defensive Stars

San Francisco 49ers' linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has made it clear that retaining two of the team’s defensive stars – linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga – is a top priority this offseason. Before Wednesday’s practice, Shanahan praised both players for their contributions to the team and embodiment of what it means to be a 49er.

““Those are two of the better players I’ve been around, and two of the better players on our team, and two of the main reasons we’ve had the success here we’ve had. So hopefully we can do everything we can to keep them here because they are much examples of 49ers as anyone I can think of.”

Greenlaw and Hufanga are impending free agents the 49ers want back, but it may not be that simple.

Dre Greenlaw: 49ers’ Defensive Leader

Dre Greenlaw has been a cornerstone of the 49ers’ defense since being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His energy and physicality have made him one of the most reliable linebackers in the NFL.

Since his rookie season, Greenlaw has racked up 454 combined tackles, including 120 or more in consecutive seasons, and 18 tackles for loss. His ability to disrupt plays in pass coverage and the running game makes him indispensable.

Earlier this week, Greenlaw joined KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” and shared gratitude for his time with the 49ers but hinted at seeing what the open market has to offer.

“I’m not thinking about all of the free agency stuff. I’m just thinking about three games that I’ve got left with my teammates. At the end of the day, I’m probably going to be a free agent regardless. So I can’t, I’m not trying to rush the process of being a free agent.”

“I’ve got three games left to enjoy with Fred [Warner] and [Nick] Bosa and [Brock] Purdy and all those guys. When that time comes, I can’t stop it. I can’t do nothing about it, so all I can do is just enjoy these three games,” Greenlaw said.

Greenlaw may not be able to stop the inevitable. But he can set himself up for another big payday by finishing the season strong. His Achilles injury could bring his price tag down, but if he can prove he is healthy in the final month of the season, the six-year linebacker should see plenty of suitors in free agency.

KPIX reporter Matt Lively asked Greenlaw what he wanted for Christmas. The linebacker paused for about three seconds, his eyes moving around the room, then sent a clear message, “Some money.”

Talanoa Hufanga: The Playmaker

Similar to Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga is returning from a serious injury that could drive his value down. Yet his potential to be one of the best safeties in the NFL remains.

In his 2022 All-Pro season, Hufanga totaled 97 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles. His knack for being around the football is desired by every defense.

With him on the sideline in 2024, the 49ers have seen a steady decline in the playmaking department. San Francisco’s 17 takeaways rank 14th in the league. Their -4 turnover different ranks 21st. Contrast that with 2022 and 2023, where the team had 28-plus takeaways and a 10+ turnover differential in each season.

His coverage skills may leave room for improvement, but he adds an undeniable punch to the 49ers’ defense.

Both Greenlaw and Hufanga have been integral to the 49ers’ defensive identity. Their ability to make game-changing plays and relentless effort exemplify the team’s physical, high-energy style of football. Shanahan’s praise underscores how much the organization value their contributions on and off the field.

As the 49ers look ahead to the offseason, re-signing both players will be a critical step in maintaining the team’s status as one of the league’s premier defensive units. Their contracts are likely to command significant attention, but Shanahan’s comments suggest that the 49ers are preparing to make every effort keep Greenlaw and Hufanga in the Bay Area.