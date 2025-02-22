Steve Smith Sr. Allegedly Has 2-Word Response After Viral Cheating Scandal

Affairs are a sad reality of the world, particularly that of professional sports and high-level athletes.

However, normally when thinking of the consequences of actions, one’s mind probably does not race to having that infidelity being spread like wildfire across the internet on a Saturday afternoon.

Steve Smith Accused Of Having Affair With Ravens Employee’s Husband

Yet, this is exactly what happened to legendary Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens receiver, Steve Smith Sr., as he was outed on X earlier on Saturday for allegedly having an affair with a female Ravens employee – by her husband.

Man just found out that former NFL receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. has been sleeping with his wife. He posted the texts and a phone call with Smith on X after finding out. “I’m sorry” pic.twitter.com/Q6FckGDXy8 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 22, 2025

After some screenshots were posted that show highly explicit messages, allegedly shared between the pair; Smith Sr. and the Ravens’ employee; which were eventually reportedly found by the employee’s husband, the husband claimed to have called the former 5 x Pro Bowler to confront him on the supposed affair, with video, to which Smith had just a two word response.

“I’m sorry”.

The man on the phone – allegedly the 3 x All-Pro, then refused to speak again whilst staying on the line with the unhappy husband, who eventually hung up the call,

It is not clear that this has been fully verified by either side, however it does seem to be a legitimate report, given him sending ‘selfie’ photos of the Smith Sr. And if it is, the sheepish, “I’m sorry” certainly does not help Smith Sr.’s image to present any semblance of innocence.

Particularly given Smith himself has been married for over two decades to wife, Angie Smith, with whom he has four children.

Fans Lambast Smith Sr. Over Affair Allegations

And, as one would expect, fans found some amusement in Smith’s alleged infidelity.

He really said “I’m sorry” and hit the mute button😭 pic.twitter.com/aeyiYLor1g — Smoke (@nickysmokess) February 22, 2025

Steve was muted behind the call like this pic.twitter.com/wUYa0Akd1I — 3FILMZ (@3_filmz) February 22, 2025

Including some fans, who even compared him to the star of internet sensation, La Isla De Los Tentaciones, Montoya.

Bro said “MONTOYA POR FAVOR” 😭 — SUAREZ (@suayrez) February 22, 2025

Other fans, however, seemed more disappointed in someone who was a very popular, well-liked player in the NFL, and now represents the league in a greater capacity on NFL Network.

Awe Steve man smh ur a legend Bro why would u damage your reputation like this… You have money bro id rather you bring a stripper to the crib than this….. smh 😑 come on bro… 😔 — Styngray (@StyngrayChosen) February 22, 2025

Wow, this is a messy situation. Steve Smith Sr. is caught up in a scandal that’s straight out of a soap opera. The guy who exposed this even posted texts and a phone call on X, talk about drama! If this is true, it’s a major breach of trust, and Smith’s “I’m sorry” doesn’t even… — Nowhere Man 🐍 🕊️ (@Nowhereman_BR) February 22, 2025

This is an ultra-messy situation, and one that we will no doubt here some form of update on in the coming days and weeks.