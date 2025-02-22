Hi, Subscriber

Steve Smith Sr. Allegedly Has 2-Word Response After Viral Cheating Scandal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Steve Smith Sr.
Getty
Steve Smith Sr.

Affairs are a sad reality of the world, particularly that of professional sports and high-level athletes.

However, normally when thinking of the consequences of actions, one’s mind probably does not race to having that infidelity being spread like wildfire across the internet on a Saturday afternoon.

Steve Smith Accused Of Having Affair With Ravens Employee’s Husband

Yet, this is exactly what happened to legendary Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens receiver, Steve Smith Sr., as he was outed on X earlier on Saturday for allegedly having an affair with a female Ravens employee – by her husband.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After some screenshots were posted that show highly explicit messages, allegedly shared between the pair; Smith Sr. and the Ravens’ employee; which were eventually reportedly found by the employee’s husband, the husband claimed to have called the former 5 x Pro Bowler to confront him on the supposed affair, with video, to which Smith had just a two word response.

“I’m sorry”.

The man on the phone – allegedly the 3 x All-Pro, then refused to speak again whilst staying on the line with the unhappy husband, who eventually hung up the call,

It is not clear that this has been fully verified by either side, however it does seem to be a legitimate report, given him sending ‘selfie’ photos of the Smith Sr. And if it is, the sheepish, “I’m sorry” certainly does not help Smith Sr.’s image to present any semblance of innocence.

Particularly given Smith himself has been married for over two decades to wife, Angie Smith, with whom he has four children.

Fans Lambast Smith Sr. Over Affair Allegations

And, as one would expect, fans found some amusement in Smith’s alleged infidelity.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Including some fans, who even compared him to the star of internet sensation, La Isla De Los Tentaciones, Montoya.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Other fans, however, seemed more disappointed in someone who was a very popular, well-liked player in the NFL, and now represents the league in a greater capacity on NFL Network.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is an ultra-messy situation, and one that we will no doubt here some form of update on in the coming days and weeks.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Comments

Steve Smith Sr. Allegedly Has 2-Word Response After Viral Cheating Scandal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x