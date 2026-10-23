Bucs Trade Pitch Sends $10 Million Super Bowl Champion to Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a chance to win the NFC South Division because, mathematically, they are very much in the hunt.

That shouldn’t obscure the fact that, at 1-5, the Buccaneers are still one of the NFL’s worst teams and on track to become sellers before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks the Buccaneers could start building valuable future assets by trading edge rusher Anthony Nelson to the Chicago Bears for a 2027 6th-round pick.

“Nelson represents reasonable depth behind Dayo Odeyingbo, Montez Sweat and Austin Booker, who leads the Bears with four sacks,” Barnwell wrote on October 22. “Nelson has been a rotational player for most of his time with Tampa Bay, but the signing of Al-Quadin Muhammad, the selection of Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of this year’s draft and the surprising emergence of second-year pro David Walker has kept Nelson off the field. The 29-year-old has played just 12 of 139 possible defensive snaps over the past two weeks for the 1-5 Bucs. In addition, Nelson will make about $2.7 million over the rest of the season, which isn’t going to be very appealing to the Bucs if he’s taking most of his snaps on special teams. A competitive Bears team could integrate Nelson into the roster as the fourth edge rusher on game days.”

Nelson Possible Salary Cap Casualty in 2026

Nelson, 6-foot-7 and 271 pounds, has spent his entire career with the Buccaneers since they selected him in the fourth round (No. 107 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft, including a Super Bowl win after the 2020 season.

Bleacher Report’s Anthony Ballentine singled out Nelson as the player on Tampa Bay’s roster most likely to become a salary cap casualty this offseason, even though the savings — $1.9 million — are almost negligible as the NFL salary cap went over $300 million for the first time.

“It says more about the Bucs’ books than it does anything about Anthony Nelson that he’s number one on this list,” Ballentine wrote in January. “There isn’t even $2 million in cap savings, but he is still the most realistic contender to be cut that could create cap savings. He’ll turn 29 in March and his production has slowly declined over the last few seasons. This year he played just 41 percent of the defensive snaps and logged three sacks. It’s time to bring in a younger player to see what they can do in the role.”

Anthony Nelson Failed to Cash In as Free Agent

Nelson had a great opportunity to cash in during free agency after the 2024 season but returned to the Buccaneers on a 2-year, $10 million contract — the same deal he signed after the 2022 season.

Nelson made Bleacher Report’s list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2025 cycle, coming in at No. 30 after he had 40 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 6 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 13 QB hits in 2024. He did so while playing just 51 percent of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps and making just six starts.