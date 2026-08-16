Longtime ESPN Analyst Sends Warning to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels has certainly been one of the talks of the football world over the last handful of days.

Daniels reportedly had his attorney send a cease-and-desist letter to his alma mater LSU after they gave his No. 5 jersey to a current player on the roster for this upcoming season.

LSU is now no longer able to use Daniels’ name, image or likeness, and it all stems from the Washington Commanders quarterback believing he deserves a little bit more respect from LSU after he became just the third Heisman winner in program history during his time there.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” Daniels’ spokesperson said in a statement. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy, honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.”

ESPN Analyst Issues Warning to Daniels

While Daniels has made it very clear all of his focus right now is on the Commanders’ season, longtime ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum had a warning for Daniels about ever trying to go back to LSU again as an alumnus.

“I want to say one thing because I’m not an equivocator, but I got to know Jayden when he was at LSU,” Finebaum said. “I really liked him, talked to him a lot, and I would interview [former LSU head coach] Brian Kelly. Even when he went to the Commanders, there was a great sense of pride in what he did the first year. I say all that to say this: He’s lost all of that from everywhere and everyone in LSU Nation after what happened this week.”

Finebaum went on to say that Baton Rouge is “done with” Daniels, but did mention that he hopes to see success while in Washington.

“I’ve rarely, if ever, seen a dumber, more senseless move,” Finebaum continued. “I don’t know who pulled the strings, but all the ‘clean up on aisle 3’ from Jayden Daniels from this moment on will not be enough. He has made a terrible mistake. He can be successful in Washington. I hope he is. But I would advise him to never waste another second in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because they are done with him.”

Finebaum Addresses Harsh Warning

Finebaum did somewhat backtrack on his harsh message to Daniels by saying it may have come off as a bit hyperbolic.

He mentioned that he was trying to “represent what I heard from LSU fans yesterday” during the “Paul Finebaum Show” on SEC Network.