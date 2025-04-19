Avalanche Coach Gives Major Update on Potential Return of $56 Million Star

The Colorado Avalanche could be getting their captain back for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played an NHL game since the Avalanche won the Cup on June 26, 2022. Since then, he has had knee surgery, which didn’t work, as his right knee then required a cartilage transplant surgery.

After years of rehab, Landeskog played in two AHL games on a rehab assignment before the end of the season. Now, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says Landeskog is an option to play in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“He’s getting close. Obviously, every day I feel like he’s getting a little quicker and a little bit more confident, a little more sure of himself,” Bednar said on April 18. “He’ll be an option for us in this series.”

Getting Landeskog back would be big for the Avalanche, who are playing the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Landeskog is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $56 million deal with the Avalanche.

In Landeskog’s last full season with the Avalanche, he recorded 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points in 51 games.

Star Avalanche Defenseman Hopes Landeskog Can Play

Cale Makar, arguably the best defenseman in the NHL, is hopeful Landeskog can return in the playoffs.

Makar believes Landeskog would bring a major boost to Colorado’s lineup. He also believes it would motivate the team to perform and win for the Swede, who went through a ton to get back.

“Anytime we can have him back around the room is awesome. He’s been on such a long journey, so it’s great to see him back with the group and practicing full speed with us,” Makar said. “Obviously, he’s such a key part for us, being a captain. I think it’ll be a big moment for him to come back. He’d be a huge addition for us at any point.”

Landeskog was selected second overall in the 2011 NHL Draft. The Swede is a one-time All-Star and helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Landeskog Feels Good Ahead of Potential Return

Landeskog returned to game action in the AHL for a rehab assignment.

After playing in two games, the star forward said he felt good and believes he can play in the playoffs.

“Physically, I feel great. Obviously, it’s the first game in a long time, so I got plenty of things to work on and get better at, but it was a lot of fun,” Landeskog said. “Obviously, some nerves going into it, and I said out there in the interview on the ice that (during) on ice warm up I was trying to figure out ‘What did I used to do again? What was my routine?’ But I was just trying to enjoy it too, right?”

Although the goal is to return to playing in the NHL, Landeskog says he’s just taking it day-by-day, especially after everything he went through.

“I’ve always tried to kind of stay present, live in the moment. Still going to do that,” Landeskog said. “I don’t want to look too far ahead, but I do know that I feel good today. Hopefully I feel good tomorrow and we can keep working and I can keep practicing, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

The Avalanche will play the Dallas Stars in Game 1 on April 19.