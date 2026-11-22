The news that Nathan MacKinnon’s injury timeline is longer than expected is bad news for the Colorado Avalanche. It’s also brutal news for Avs fans, who were hoping to see MacKinnon play in the Winter Classic against the Utah Mammoth.

According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, “The timeline on MacKinnon will render him unavailable to play against Utah in the Winter Classic on Dec. 31 at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.”

It’s not clear why a crosscheck has taken out MacKinnon for so long, but it’s certainly an unfortunate twist. The only silver lining is that he’ll be back in time for a playoff push and be well rested.

MacKinnon Out 12 Weeks

After seeing a specialist to get more information on his injury, MacKinnon will now miss about 12 weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Head coach Jared Bednar delivered the news on Saturday. The team had first projected a month after he was hurt Nov. 12 against Ottawa. Unfortunately, things are worse than expected. The time now rules him out of the Dec. 31 Winter Classic against Utah.

He led Colorado with 10 goals and 30 points, so it’s a clear loss for Colorado, which will have to find two other ways to produce offense and fill the sizeable hole he leaves behind.

There is good news. Defenceman Cale Makar, hurt in the same game, is on injured reserve but trending in the right direction. He’ll skate Sunday, and Bednar couldn’t say whether he’ll play Wednesday against Montreal. Colorado has won two of three without them.

MacKinnon in the Heritage Classic Would Have Been Ideal

The Avalanche-Mammoth rivalry is heating up ahead of the Dec. 31 Winter Classic. In Wednesday’s game, won by Utah, Gabriel Landeskog cross-checked Logan Cooley and then fought Jack McBain, taking the worst of it. The NHL fined Landeskog $5,000 and Parker Kelly $3,500 for stick infractions.

Both sides have embraced the growing edge between the two teams. Utah’s Liam O’Brien noted a rivalry between two mountain towns, and coach André Tourigny praised the fights and hits as good hockey. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa called Colorado a big division rival.

“If (tonight’s game) is, that’ll be pretty good, eh,” Tourigny noted. “Honestly, what (do you) want more than that? Great fights, great hits, the body checks were flying, two teams did not like each other, were going at each other, played the right way, played hard, it’s a good night. Good night for hockey.”

With the outdoor game coming, Landeskog will likely be looking for payback. Having MacKinnon in the game as part of that showdown would have been ideal and the NHL loses a lot by not having what might be the best player from either team on the ice.

As one fan wrote, “Was on the fence about going to the Winter Classic, now I’m definitely not going.” They likely aren’t the only ones feeling this way about that game.