Jets Forward Drops Expletive During Live Interview, Immediately Regrets It

Before you blame Winnipeg Jets winger Cole Perfetti for the word he used during a live interview, consider where the youngster was coming from before an April Fool’s matchup.

Perfetti, a 22-year-old forward currently in his third season in the NHL, reappeared in a game for the Jets on Monday, April 1, after missing the last two outings and getting scratched in six of the last nine.

His excitement, then was understandable. Add the fact that he scored the opening and game-winning goals on Monday’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings, and everything makes perfect sense.

During an intermission on the game played on April 1, TSN’s on-ice reporter asked Perfetti about what he brings to the Jets’ fourth line of forwards. His answer, albeit including an accidental expletive, gave us a priceless reaction (h/t @lanceairguitar for sharing the clip).

“I touched on it a little earlier, just simplify,” Perfetti told TSN during the intermission interview. “Playing with like, skilled guys up in the lineup… our team is (expletive) full–oooff, my bad! Full of skilled guys.”

Perfetti’s gaffe is passable because it took him a tiny bit of time to acknowledge his mistake and excuse himself for his choice of words.

Cole Perfetti Was Buried in the Jets Depth Chart But Could Break Out Soon

On Monday, Perfetti replaced Tyler Toffoli as the veteran was out with an illness. That put Perfetti in an excellent position as he was part of the Jets’ second line of attack instead of the fourth one.

Perfetti took advantage of the situation by scoring two goals and assisting another one in Winnipeg’s win over Los Angeles.

This season hasn’t been easy for Perfetti, who has appeared in 67 games but has been removed from the lineup of late as the Jets try to put together a strong finish to the regular season aiming at getting the highest possible seed heading into the playoffs.

“I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t easy (getting scratched). It has been tough the last little bit,” Perfetti told reporters in his postgame press conference on April 1. “I just tried to come to work every day with a positive mindset and be a good teammate.

“If an opportunity presented itself, I just wanted to be ready. An opportunity came tonight, and I just tried whatever I could to seize the moment.”

Following Monday’s win, the Jets are 45-24-6 and have 96 points, good enough to sit 3rd in the NHL Central Division 6 points ahead of divisional rival the Nashville Predators (90 points with a game in hand over the Jets).

“[Perfetti] has been working really hard,” Jets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters after the game. “I did tell him, ‘Listen, when you get back in, we’re going to give you more time with the top six.’

“That’s more his game, so he took full advantage of it. Give him credit for that.”

Winnipeg is a Lock for the Stanley Cup Playoffs In Up-And-Down Year

The Jets season has been full of ups and downs. With just seven games remaining, MoneyPuck considers Winnipeg a lock to make the playoffs giving the team 100% odds of clinching a postseason berth.

That being said, after putting together an extraordinary 8-0-0 run from December 30 through January 11, the win against the Kings was the first for the Jets in their last eight games, breaking a seven-game losing streak that only included one overtime loss on March 26 against the Edmonton Oilers.

It took the Jets quite the effort on Monday, however, as they didn’t score the game-winning goal until there were less than seven minutes left in regulation. Then, Perfetti hit paydirt and gave Winnipeg his 45th win of the season.

“Well, we get a much-needed win, so I’m very happy about that,” coach Bowness said after the game.