Sixers Bring Back Veteran Leader, Sign 2 Young Players

The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the signings of two young developmental players on Sunday. Aaron Henry and Rayjon Tucker will join the squad on two-way contracts and participate in the Sixers’ first game at the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

Henry, an undrafted wing out of Michigan State, is a name to watch moving forward. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Spartans before earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. The 6-foot-6 small forward suffered a quadriceps strain prior to the NBA Combine, then worked out for 12 NBA teams and proved his ceiling is high. Sixers assistant coach Brian Adams believes Henry has a “real future in the league,” per The Inquirer.

Here is a brief scouting report (via NBA Draft Net) on the Indianapolis native, a physical player credited for having high basketball IQ:

Armed with his sturdy frame, wingspan and quickness, Henry is able to slow down both guards and forwards…He was always engaged and active on defense, highlighted by his steal and block totals…Henry should be able to play immediately at the NBA level due to his high-caliber defense and his ability to create offense for himself.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Tucker Returns to Philadelphia

Tucker, who previously signed a two-way contract on Jan. 22, returns to Philadelphia after going undrafted in 2019.

Rayjon Tucker, how do you do? pic.twitter.com/aIq0PGlXAW — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) May 16, 2021

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard bounced between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League in 2021. He saw action in 14 games for the Sixers (68 total minutes) and appeared in 15 games (all starts) for the Blue Coats while posting 19.4 points (eighth in G League).

“I got to see him in the last couple of games,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said of Tucker before his call-up on March 20. “I love his attacks. I love how aggressive he is. He’s a strong guard that plays with great intensity.”

Tucker also spent time with the Utah Jazz where he played in 20 contests during the 2019-20 campaign. Prior to that, the Charlotte native was a vital cog for the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz) and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks) in the G League. He split his college years at UA Little Rock and Florida Gulf Coast.

Danny Green Officially Inks Contract

On Saturday, the Sixers announced the return of Danny Green. The three-time NBA champion inked a two-year deal worth $20 million (via reports). Green was a valuable piece all year in the starting five until a calf injury shut him down in the postseason.

He was one of the best deep shooters on the team: 40.5% from three-point range on a career-high 6.3 attempts per contest, leading the Sixers with 175 makes from beyond the arc.

“Bringing Danny back was a top priority for our organization this offseason,” Sixers president Daryl Morey said. “He has proven to be an important leader on and off the floor, and he knows what it takes to win an NBA title as a three-time champion. We are very happy that he’ll continue to remain a crucial part of the 76ers.”