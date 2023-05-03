Ex-Sixer Al Horford Issues Statement on Joel Embiid Winning MVP

After Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was announced as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Boston Celtics center Al Horford gave his thoughts on his former teammate winning the award.

“Well deserved,” Horford said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. “The guy was great this season, and by far, he was the best player in our league this year, so he deserves the award.”

Horford and Embiid were teammates during the 2019-20 season after the Sixers signed Horford the previous summer. However, the two proved to be an awkward fit together all season long, leading to Horford being traded along with a first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green the following offseason. Horford then found himself back on the Celtics the following offseason, where he has played the last two seasons.

Joel Embiid Singles Out James Harden at Press Conference

During his MVP Press Conference, Embiid singled out teammate James Harden for how he’s helped him reach the MVP level, among other things that Harden has done since being traded to the Sixers.

“James is, man, I don’t even know where to start. I think since he’s been here, I think he won’t tell me that, but I think he kinda made his goal for me to be the MVP. He’s given up a lot, and obviously, I’ve always said it, he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker in probably the NBA,” Embiid said, per the NBA’s YouTube Channel.

Embiid explained how Harden has made his life easier when they share the court together and how happy he was to see Embiid win the MVP award.

“He’s been helping me as far as getting me easy opportunities, whether it’s scoring the ball or just be a better basketball player on and off the court. He was just extremely happy for me, just like they (the Sixers players) all were, and that meant a lot for me. That meant a lot to me to know that your teammates care about you as much as I care about them,” Embiid added.

With Embiid winning the award, the Sixers now have two MVPs on the roster with both him and Harden, who won the award with the Houston Rockets in 2016.

Elton Brand Gives Thoughts on Joel Embiid’s MVP

Sixers General Manager Elton Brand gave his thoughts on Embiid winning the award, praising him for his work ethic.

“Just all the hard work behind the scenes that people don’t see, it’s special to see,” Brand told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I’ve seen what it took for him to get to this level, and I’m just so proud of him.”

Brand also praised Embiid for his leadership and his recognition of playing at his best every night when he takes the floor.

“Just as a human, he talks down his leadership, but he’s really grown as a leader, and he knows winning a championship starts with him and an MVP level every night,” Brand said. “He knows that, and he’s shown that to his teammates and the organization.”