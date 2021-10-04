Allen Iverson Lobbies for Sixers Trade Target: ‘Serial Killer’

Count Allen Iverson in the Damian Lillard fan club. He might be the one player the Philadelphia 76ers legend would waive the rules for and let wear his retired No. 3 jersey. Maybe.

Iverson recently gushed about the Portland Trail Blazers star during an interview with Bleacher Report. The Hall of Famer was ranking his “top five killers” in the NBA when he paused on Lillard. Iverson is a huge fan. He also shouted out Bradley Beal and Steph Curry.

“Dame’s a monster with it. Steph [Curry] is just bad as hell but Dame is just a rude mother f*****. He’s just rude, disrespectful, he just do anything. I mean, go past half court and just let it fly. Buzzer beaters, at the hash. He’s just like, no fear. He’s not just a killer, he’s a serial killer. Vicious with it.”

Allen Iverson ranked his “top five killers” in today’s NBA yesterday — look at his face and excitement when he starts talking about @Dame_Lillard. Really cool to see the last generation give the new wave its flowers. My two all-time favorite guards. 👏🏽 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/cg4VqJcvQa — Marlow Ferguson Jr. (@meloferg) October 2, 2021

That’s a ringing endorsement for Daryl Morey’s trade target of choice. Problem is, Iverson has no say in the Sixers’ personnel decisions or any role in the front office. And Lillard hasn’t requested a trade out of Portland, with no indication that he intends to do so.

Meanwhile, Iverson spent 12 seasons with the Sixers and left as the franchise’s second-leading scorer (19,931 points). He was known as a lethal assassin on the court, a guy who wore his heart on his sleeve and never took a game off. Practice, yes, not a game. Iverson obviously sees some similar characteristics in Lillard.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Sixers Not ‘Giving In’ to Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons’ saga officially enters its second week (not counting four months of offseason speculation) and the newest update suggests neither side will back down. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski and Kelly Iko reported that Simmons has no intention of showing up. And the Sixers aren’t giving in.

Which side will flinch first? That remains to be seen. However, the Sixers withheld the $8.25 million paycheck Simmons was due on Oct. 1, according to ESPN, and the team will deduct fines throughout the holdout. Simmons stands to lose $227,000 per every preseason game missed. Philadelphia’s first one is Monday night (Oct. 4).

Ben Simmons liking a post about how much money the #sixers can fine him lol. pic.twitter.com/gcQxBhyGVf — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) October 1, 2021

Morey expressed optimism about Simmons returning to the fold when he met with reporters on Sept. 26. The player he referenced about a “thousand pounds of digital ink” is Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

“I think there’s a lot of hope,” Morey said. “I would say I watched last night a player lead their team to victory where a thousand pounds of digital ink were spilled over how much he would never play for that team again. Look, every situation is different but we have a lot of optimism that we can make it work here.”

Joel Embiid Bonding with Tobias Harris

With one member of the Sixers’ Big Three seemingly out of the picture, the other two have upped their bonding heading into the 2021-22 campaign. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris have been spending more time together, on and off the court. Harris talked about their growing relationship prior to a recent training camp practice.

“For us, it’s just figuring out how we can make each other’s life easier on the court,” Harris told reporters, via Sixers Wire. “Off the court, he’s always been a guy that myself and him can have conversations, we talk. I don’t know where this notion Joel maybe doesn’t talk to people but he talks to me.”