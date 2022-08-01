Analyst Highlights Anniversary of Historic Performance From Sixers Star Joel Embiid

Over the past few years, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has become one of the NBA’s most dominant forces. The All-Star center finished second in MVP voting for the second-straight year after being the first center since Shaq in 2000 to win the scoring title.

Along with appearing in a career-high 68 games last season, Embiid posted his best marks in both points (30.6) and assists (4.2) per game. There have been countless impressive showings from the Sixers star player, and August 1st just happens to be the anniversary of one of his best.

Due to the season being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NBA season went late into the summer. On this day two years ago, the Sixers squared off against the Indiana Pacers in their seeding game of the bubble.

While the Sixers lost the game 127-121 thanks to a 53-point barrage from TJ Warren, Embiid left his mark on the matchup. In 34 minutes of action, he posted a monstrous stat line of 41 points, 21 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks.

Embiid made history with this performance as he became one of three players in history to post at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in less than 35 minutes. Of the three who have done it, he is also the only player to have achieved this mark on multiple occasions.

📅 On this day in 2020, the @Sixers Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds in 34 minutes played in a loss to the Pacers. Embiid is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record a 40p/20r game in less than 35 minutes played, and he's the only one to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/XwKk5ih5qH — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) August 1, 2022

Multiple Sixers Spotted Having Dinner Together

Team chemistry is a big component when looking to compete for a title, and the Sixers already appear to be getting some early bonding in before training camp. A video recently popped up of multiple members of the team being out to dinner together. Among those shown in the video are Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, and Charles Bassey.

While he was exiting the restaurant, Embiid gave some short answers to a fan who was waiting outside the restaurant as the team exited. He said he is feeling good, excited for this upcoming season, and jokingly pointed out that he wasn’t the one who paid the bill for their meal.

Brian Windhorst Picks Sixers as Winners of NBA Offseason

Since being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Daryl Morey has been hard at work completely revamping the Sixers’ roster. Along with the re-signing of James Harden, he added multiple depth pieces in the former of Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton.

With an improved supporting cast around their star duo, the Sixers are in a prime position to make a run at the NBA title in 2023. During a recent episode of ‘The Hoop Collective‘ podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained why Philly has won the NBA offseason thus far.