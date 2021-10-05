‘Run Through a Wall’: Andre Drummond Fired Up in Sixers Debut

Andre Drummond wasn’t in the mood to talk about his dazzling debut in the Philadelphia 76ers’ first preseason game. Despite going for 19 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, the backup big man pointed to the scoreboard. It showed the Sixers had lost to the Toronto Raptors 123-107.

“My performance? We lost,” Drummond told reporters on Oct. 4. “I’m here for one reason and one reason only and that’s to help this team in any capacity, just to play hard on both ends of the court, give it all I have and play to exhaustion.

“Obviously we didn’t get the win, we want to win every game, in spite of it being an exhibition game, we want to establish our identity right here and right now.”

The two-time All-Star did the bulk of his damage in the first half when he recorded 11 points and six boards in the opening 9 minutes, 32 seconds. His ability to screen and drive hard to the rim was on full display in 24 hard-fought minutes. However, he 6-foot-10 center sometimes struggled with his passing and turned it over. Surprisingly, Drummond shot an impressive 7-of-8 from the foul line.

Drummond Starts, Thanks Doc Rivers

Drummond started in the exhibition opener and joined Georges Niang, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry in the first unit. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both took the night off. No Embiid meant a serious lack of depth at the five. Niang and Paul Reed swapped turns filling in for Drummond, with very mixed results.

The Sixers were playing without rookie center Charles Bassey as he gets a visa issue fixed. The 6-foot-11 Nigerian may have to get up to speed in a hurry. He could play a very important role this season if anything happens to Embiid or Drummond.

big fellas back for work 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y7Zo0nNbls — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Drummond made the most of his first opportunity in a Sixers uniform. He gushed about how much he owed to head coach Doc Rivers for reaching out in the offseason and taking a chance on him. He’s determined to make sure Rivers doesn’t regret it.

“When he called, he said ‘I understand the situation you are in and I want to help you.’ He didn’t have to do that,” Drummond told reporters. “He didn’t have to [do that], and for that I owe him everything that I have and I’m going to give him the best that I have this entire season. It’s one of those feeling where you can’t really explain, to have someone believe in you and want to help you., so you want to run through a wall for a guy like that.”

One Down, Three Games To Go

The preseason is a chance for NBA coaches to experiment with different starting lineups and bench combinations. Tyrese Maxey got the start at point guard with Ben Simmons still boycotting the team. The second-year player is still learning how to set the tempo, but overall looked good.

The Sixers really need Tyrese Maxey's creation right now. Nice drive and scoop finish over a pair of defenders here. pic.twitter.com/25oZlzEnPW — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) October 4, 2021

Maxey’s stat line was respectable: 10 points, three assists, one steal in 21 minutes. He committed four turnovers for a minus-10 while shooting 5-of-11 from the field. Maxey whiffed on two three-point attempts, but the whole team stunk from deep and went 8-of-34.

The Sixers have Tuesday (Oct. 5) off before returning to practice on Wednesday (Oct. 6). They have three preseason games left: Oct. 7 vs. Toronto, Oct. 11 vs. Brooklyn, Oct. 15 at Detroit.