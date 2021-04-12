When Does Anthony Tolliver Make His Sixers Debut?

The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the signing of Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract on Monday. The veteran forward will wear No. 43 for the Sixers, per a press release.

Tolliver hasn’t played since March 13, 2020 — prior to the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble — when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game last year during stints with Memphis (13 games), Sacramento (nine games), and Portland (33 games). Tolliver has great range for a big man, including a career three-point percentage of 37.3% while shooting 41.5% from the field and 77.1% from the free-throw line. He’s appeared in 719 games after going undrafted out of Creighton in 2007.

“He’s a veteran,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said. “He can shoot the ball. He’s been around the block, which I think this team needs, so I think he can help in that regard.”

The 35-year-old is expected to make his Sixers debut when the team returns home on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The team parted ways with former second-round pick Iggy Brazdeikis to make room on the roster for Tolliver. Philadelphia is wrapping up a four-game road trip tonight in Dallas, a grueling stretch that saw them play 12 games in 23 days.

“It’s been real taxing on all of us. All the road games,” Sixers guard Seth Curry said. “But it’s part of the league and we’re all excited to get back to Philly in front of our home fans.”

Get to know our newest acquisition, @ATolliver44. 📰 via @LaurenMRosen: — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 12, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Social Media Roasts LaMarcus Aldridge

Social media erupted over the weekend after Andre Drummond eviscerated LaMarcus Aldridge, bullying him badly in the paint on one specific play en route to an easy bucket. Drummond finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds during a 126-101 win for the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Aldridge posted a minus-11 for the Brooklyn Nets. Many Sixers fans took to Twitter to ponder aloud how in the world Aldridge was going to deal with Joel Embiid.

“I thought they were the aggressor, they were more physical, they hit first and we didn’t match their physicality and competitive fire, and that’s what you get,” Nets coach Steve Nash said, via ESPN. “A team missing a bunch of guys and guys get an opportunity and their eyes light up and they come out and play harder than us, play more physical than us.”

Joel Embiid had 35 points in 33 minutes tonight versus the Celtics – so who on the Nets is going to slow down Embiid… Lamarcus Aldridge?

Blake Griffin?

DeAndre Jordan? All three of those guys are past their primes as athletes while Embiid is entering his prime — Josh Hennig (@JoshHennig) April 7, 2021

Legend of Furkan Korkmaz Grows

Everyone knew Furkan Korkmaz could shoot the ball as he provides instant offense, mostly from beyond the arc. But it was what the Turkish sensation was doing on the defensive end on Saturday night that had his head coach excited. Korkmaz finished with five steals while scoring 20 points. He was forced into the starting lineup after unexpected “maintenance days” for Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

“Sometimes when I get in the game, I’m trying to get into the game with the offense,” Korkmaz told reporters after the game. “But Doc says every time, we got to start with the defense. When you get a steal, when you good defense, that affects your offense, too.”