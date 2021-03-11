‘He’s a Real Problem’: Sixers Coach on Star Guard Playing Center

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers missed Wednesday’s practice because he was feeling “under the weather.” No, he didn’t test positive for COVID-19, and Rivers should be back on the bench for Thursday night’s game.

However, assistant coach Dave Joerger guided the Sixers in Rivers’ absence for their first session following the All-Star break. It was a lengthy practice — lasting almost two hours — as the guys looked to get their legs back up under them following a seven-day layoff.

Joerger called it a “little strange” without Rivers but praised everyone for bringing a “lot of juice and energy” to the gym. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were also missing in action due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Our guys were tuned in,” Joerger told reporters. “We have a great leader in Tobias Harris as far as his veteran leadership, Dwight Howard and those kinds of guys, and guys got their work done, got some shots up and we’ll get after it tomorrow.”

Assistant coach Dave Joerger ran practice tonight for #Sixers with Doc Rivers feeling under the weather. Don’t worry, it’s not COVID-related. His status to coach tomorrow night’s game remains up in the air. #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 11, 2021

Joerger wasn’t in a position to give out an update on the status of Embiid and Simmons. Both players are expected to be out versus the Chicago Bulls, with Simmons likely out at least one additional game.

“Of course we miss Doc and then Ben and Jo out there,” Joerger said. “So it had a bit of a strange feeling out there but as assistants, our jobs are to first get the rust off a little bit and then get some shots off, get up and down the floor, get some juice and energy, working on some things that before the break we needed to polish up on a little bit, on offense and defense.”

Congrats on Dave Joerger on being acting coach. pic.twitter.com/NBZDe6u4QK — Sixers Nation (@76ers__Nation) March 11, 2021

Simmons Becoming ‘Real Problem’ for Defenses

The Sixers have been slowly experimenting with a small-ball lineup where they put Simmons at the center spot. It’s been a learning experience for everyone, but the early grades have been high. The 6-foot-11 natural point guard has been a matchup nightmare on pick-and-rolls, no matter which position he’s asked to play.

“We’re learning Ben as a screener on pick-and-rolls has been a problem for teams and whether he’s at the center or not, but specifically when he is at the center setting ball screens and rolling into open space,” Joerger said. “He’s a real problem because now … again, he’s got a momentum going downhill toward the goal, and as tremendous of a passer as he is, people don’t know should I help or not, and which do you want to take on that deal.”

Doc Rivers reiterated that he likes using Ben Simmons at center but that the team simply hasn't had much time to practice with it and be organized. He said assistant Dave Joerger and himself saw a lot of opportunities the Sixers didn't cash in on tonight. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) February 1, 2021

The other thing Simmons has developed this year is an attitude. He’s being more aggressive on both ends of the floor and throwing his chiseled frame around like a weapon. Look no further than his meteoric rise up the NBA’s Defensive Player Ladder for proof. He’s number one — watch out, Embiid — in the league right now.

“What I have been impressed by and, again, not knowing him, only coaching against him [before this year] is that he’s extremely competitive,” Joerger said. “And if a guy gets after it, he takes things, especially defensive assignments, personal — to get after people, to go out and compete.”

Ben Simmons at center screening and rolling = positive results https://t.co/1B1UkYLHGc pic.twitter.com/MDRnWC7B2H — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 19, 2019

Rivers Makes Head Coaching Art Form

Joerger is no slouch in NBA coaching circles, not by a long shot. The 47-year-old led Memphis to three straight playoff appearances before getting fired there and quickly landing the head job in Sacramento. His overall head-coaching record stands at a very respectable 245-247.

Now Joerger is the top assistant in Philly where he’s getting an advanced lesson in relationship building, something that could really help him land another head-coaching gig in the future.

“He’s got a great personality. He motivates players,” Joerger said of Rivers. “He sees what needs to be done and what needs to be said and he’s not afraid to say it, but he doesn’t do it in a way that makes people not come to work with a smile on their face the next day. So those are some things that I have definitely learned and appreciate about him that I didn’t know before I got here.”

Tobias Harris says Doc Rivers makes it clear the #Sixers have to respect their opponent no matter what. “Doc is always on us to not be content and be better than we were last game no matter who we are playing” — Justin Grasso (@JGrasso_) February 4, 2021

Joerger said the respect for Rivers goes back to his days as a Western Conference adversary. He always admired the class and professionalism with which the former Los Angeles Clippers coach conducted himself.

“Classy, classy, professional guy,” Joerger said of Rivers. “And he really has a great feel for the game which I feel like head coaching is an art … you can get all the numbers you want but you’re supposed to make this decision or the other, and he has a great feel for the game. He is an artist at what he does and I have a deep appreciation for that.”