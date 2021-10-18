Ben Simmons’ Body Language Offers Hint on Sixers Future [WATCH]

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers won’t reveal his starting point guard for the season opener. He probably wants to keep the New Orleans Pelicans guessing. Or maybe Rivers is waiting to see if Ben Simmons makes the trip.

Either way, one contestant for the job has been ruled out for the first game on October 20: Shake Milton. The 25-year-old was doing individual work on a side court following Sixers practice, but he won’t play against New Orleans and could be out a lot longer than expected. Milton is dealing with a sprained ankle which he injured after stepping on Andre Drummond’s foot.

“I know he’s out,” Rivers told reporters. “Shake is nowhere near playing yet. He’ll be out for a while.”

Rivers declined to name the new starter, although all signs point to Tyrese Maxey taking over. Simmons only has two practices under his belt, with just one more scheduled before the opener. The Sixers have slowly been re-acclimating the three-time All-Star, including “mixing him in” with the second unit. He was seen participating in defensive drills during the 10-minute practice window open to reporters on October 18.

“When it comes, I’ll make the decision,” Rivers said of Simmons. “But I’m just going to wait and see and watch. The spirit has been so good, and so we’re just going to keep going.”

Joel Embiid, Other Options at Point Guard

The Sixers are thin at the point guard spot. The team was forced to use a combination of Isaiah Joe and Furkan Korkmaz in the third preseason game with Milton and Maxey both out. Rivers rattled off several different scenarios, including one where Joel Embiid brings the ball up the court. The runner-up for MVP did it last year in certain sets.

“The great part about our team is our one can bring it up,” Rivers said. “Or the two can bring it up. Or the three can bring it up. The four — in our starting lineup, Joel can bring it up at times. So that’s not a concern.”

Rivers expressed confidence in all his guards being able to run the point. Georges Niang – the team’s new stretch four – is another guy who could fill that role on the second unit. Veteran Danny Green called him the “Army Swiss Knife.”

Maxey Favorite for Long-Term Job

Maxey seems primed to be the starter, now and in the future – especially if the team grants Simmons’ trade request. He outplayed Milton during their brief camp battle while showcasing a silky smooth new jumper.

He’s done everything asked of him and then some after taking part in only two total practices last year at camp. This year? He’s participated in every single session, plus grinded through his own offseason workouts.

“Full training camp, preseason, summer league, offseason, it’s been great,” Maxey said. “I really appreciate the coaching staff, player development, veterans, I feel a little more comfortable than I did last year. Last year I was thrown in the fire and had to figure it out during the year.”

Maxey can also lean hard on Simmons. The two are close friends who share the same agent. No matter how the Simmons’ situation resolves itself, Maxey knows he can always pick up the phone and call the talented Australian.

“Friendships are bigger than basketball, bigger than basketball, bigger than the profession,” Maxey said. “So at the end of the day, a friend is a friend. Ben’s been a friend since before I got drafted.”

Meanwhile, Simmons’ status remains in question. Especially after an awkward video surfaced (via 6abc’s Jamie Apody) that shows him avoiding teammates. He is supposed to address the Philly media after practice on October 19.