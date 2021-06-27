Sixers’ Ben Simmons Linked to 2 Eastern Conference Teams

The list of trade destinations for Ben Simmons has been growing steadily ever since the Philadelphia 76ers’ untimely playoff exit. The Golden State Warriors might be in the lead to land the All-Star point guard’s services. But could a fierce Eastern Conference rival be in the mix?

The New York Knicks are in the market for a point guard to pair with star big man Julius Randle. The franchise turned to 32-year-old Derrick Rose down the stretch last year, but he doesn’t appear to be a part of their long-term plan. Marc Berman of the New York Post threw out Simmons’ name as one to watch for the Knicks, although he cited two anonymous sources saying don’t bank on that move happening. He’s not the best fit.

“If the Knicks need a starting point guard, he’s not that guy,’’ one NBA scout said. “For him to be effective offensively, he needs the ball, and it conflicts with Randle. I’d say not a good fit.’’ The former LSU stud just finished the first season of a five-year, $175 million pact that could soon be viewed as untradeable.

Cavaliers Looking to Trade Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking for a trading partner for Collin Sexton. The eighth overall pick from the 2018 draft is seeking a max contract and Cleveland doesn’t want to give up their cap flexibility, per Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. The Cavaliers own the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft so they could move on from Sexton and find another high volume scorer.

Naturally, the rumor mill has Philadelphia listed as a destination in a potential Sexton-for-Simmons swap. Sexton would fill an immediate need for the Sixers. He’s a 6-foot-1 combination guard with a sweet stroke who could help space the floor for Joel Embiid. Sexton set career-best marks this past season in points per game (24.3), assists per game (4.4), and field-goal percentage (.475). He also shoots 38.5% from three-point range over three NBA seasons.

Ben Cooper of Cavs Nation wrote the following about Simmons going to Cleveland:

The Cavs have a similar player in Darius Garland on the roster which is why it would make sense to part with Sexton. Although Sexton would fit well with the 76ers the Cavs would still need to give up more in the deal. They would likely have to include a future first-round pick and potentially a veteran player like forward Taurean Prince. A trade like this would be beneficial for both teams for now and the future.

Collin Sexton and the Cavaliers just went on the road and beat a 76ers team that was 14-2 at home… Huge win for Cavs #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/B8oAD4MhQ1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 28, 2021

Sixers Detail Offseason Workout Plan for Simmons

Don’t think for one minute that the Sixers are just going to give Simmons away for pennies on the dollar. For starters, his ceiling is too high as an elite defender, slick passer, and shot creator and facilitator for others. Plus, it’s going to be really hard to unload that contract with four years and $147 million left on it. No, the franchise would prefer to keep Simmons and get him in the gym where they can improve his shot. Head coach Doc Rivers has a plan for doing the “right type of work.”

Doc Rivers, on whether Ben Simmons can play point guard on a championship team. "I don't know the answer to that right now." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 21, 2021

“I believe without going into detail about what we’re doing, I believe in what the right work is and the right type of work and the right way to do it,” Rivers said. “You can do the work all the time but if it’s not done in the right way, and the right type of work, you might not improve. After being here for a year, I really do believe we’ve identified what and how. And now we have to do the do part. We have to work to do it. It’s not going to be an easy job but it’s definitely a job that Ben can do and I believe that.”