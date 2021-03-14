Sixers Star Ben Simmons Says He’s Returning Against Spurs

With big man Joel Embiid expected to miss at least the next 2-3 weeks of action after his fall on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ effort to hang onto the top spot in the Eastern Conference may have just gotten a whole lot harder.

Still, the fact that an MRI showed no structural damage to his knee was great news for the team. And on Sunday, Sixers nation received even more good news on the Ben Simmons front.

As relayed by Simmons himself during an Instagram Live broadcast ahead of the Sixers’ home bout with the San Antonio Spurs, he fully intends on returning to the hardwood for the contest.

Simmons Says He Is Officially Done With Quarantine

The three-time All-Star has not suited up for the Sixers since the squad’s go-home win over the Utah Jazz ahead of the mid-season break. Instead, he found himself grounded via the league’s health and safety protocols after he and Embiid had contact with a barber who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Consequently, both players missed out on the All-Star Game and were later subjected to seven-day quarantines.

However, when he was asked about the state of things during the aforementioned stream, he left little doubt about his availability for the Spurs game.

“I’m blessed man, I’m fine. I’m off my quarantine,” he said. “I play tonight.”

The Sixers did well to weather the storm in Simmons’ absence, beating the Chicago Bulls in blowout fashion on Thursday. That victory was made all the more impressive due to the fact that Embiid was still quarantining at that point as well.

One night later, Embiid made his return against the Washington Wizards. In spite of his eventual injury and Simmons’ continued absence, Philadelphia was able to win its fourth straight contest.

The DPOY Watch Continues

Although Embiid’s MVP chances may be taking a hit as he misses the next several games, Simmons’ Defensive Player of the Year campaign remains in full effect.

Simmons is currently tied with the Indiana Pacers’ TJ McConnell in deflections at 3.9 per game. He similarly shares top honors in loose balls recovered per contest with McConnell and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks with 1.4 per contest.

He is also affecting opponents’ ability to connect from the field. When Simmons has been the closest defender, opposing players are connecting on shot attempts at a rate more than 4.4 percent lower than their norms.

In NBA.com’s most recent defensive player ladder, Simmons continued to hold off Jazz center Rudy Gobert for the top spot.

Players Returning From the G League Bubble

Per a tweet from Sports Illustrated’s Justin Grasso, Sixers rookie Isaiah Joe and two-way players Rayjon Tucker and Paul Reed will also be with the team on Sunday. However, their actual availability is currently unknown.

Joe, Tucker and Reed led the way for Philly’s developmental affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, as the team advanced to its first-ever G League Final. While all three players had standout moments in the contest, Delaware ultimately came up short in its title bid, losing by 19 points to the Lakeland Magic.

