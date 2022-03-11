Breakout Nets Star Sends Strong Message to Sixers: ‘For All His Flaws’

Seth Curry was happy with the reception he received from Sixers fans in his return to Wells Fargo Center. As the crowd drove venomous darts into Ben Simmons, Curry heard cheers during player introductions.

That’s a rarity for opposing players in Philadelphia. The tradition there is to attach the word “sucks” to the name of every guy not wearing a Sixers’ uniform. Curry felt the love and appreciated the goodwill, something the hometown rabble-rousers also bestowed upon Andre Drummond. Both players were included in the deal for James Harden.

“It was a great environment, reminded me of a playoff environment,” Curry said. “Fans are obviously invested in their team, wanted to come out and show support. It was a little crazy, but it wasn’t no different than a big-time playoff game because obviously Ben isn’t out there playing.

“So, it’s only so much you can do. It was fun. I enjoy those types of games and it was also good to get a warm reception during introductions from the Philly fans. I had a great time here and yeah that’s pretty much it.”

The positive reception that Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will get should speak way more about Philly fans than the boos directed at Ben Simmons Regardless of how things go tonight will absolutely be spun in an anti-Philly viewpoint — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) March 10, 2022

Curry was a thorn in the side of his former Sixers teammates all night. He went 10-of-14 from the field on his way to 24 points. It was his highest-scoring game in a Nets’ unform. The 31-year-old sharpshooter also stroked four 3-pointers and picked up five steals. He was a force to be reckoned with as Philly defenders had to “pick their poison” between Curry, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant.

“It’s pick your poison. We have a lot of weapons out there,” Curry said. “If you’re bringing two to me then you got to rotate off of Kevin or Kyrie, or Bruce [Brown] rolling down the paint. Drum [Drummond] did a good job finishing down low for the most part, making the right pass, so we got a lot of weapons out there and it’s tough to defend.”

Ayo Doc Rivers is Seth Curry’s father in law 😭 he isn’t here for it pic.twitter.com/IogfdyySZz — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 11, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Curry Explains Benefits Simmons Brings

Simmons is trying to rehab from a back injury as the Nets ramp up his conditioning. There is no timetable for a return, although he did step on the court for pre-game shootaround. Simmons was dribbling and passing the ball to teammates, stoically listening to the boos rain down.

Ben Simmons stretches and the Philly fans boo. pic.twitter.com/7XtwOXwqex — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 11, 2022

After the game – a 129-100 win for the Nets – Curry was asked to explain what Simmons will bring to the squad when he finally takes the court. Remember, those two were teammates in Philly and he’s the only one on the Brooklyn roster who has experience playing with Simmons.

Seth Curry on Ben Simmons: "For all his flaws, he's got things that nobody else in the NBA can do." — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) March 11, 2022

“He brings an element to the game that not a lot of other people in the league can do,” Curry said. “He’s a guy who can grab a lot of rebounds, pushes the pace, great passer, puts the ball on the money when he does make those passes.

“I mean, for all his flaws, he got things that nobody in the league can do so that’s going to be a big boost to our team offensively and defensively. We just got to get him out there so guys can get used to playing with him because I’m really the only one who knows what it’s like to be out there with him.”

Matching Joel Embiid’s Intensity

Much of Thursday night’s game centered more on theatrics than basketball. Brooklyn led by 21 points at halftime and held a 36-point lead at one point. The outcome was never in doubt.

Still, Curry saw a look in Joel Embiid’s eye right before they tipped off that triggered his clutch gene. He knew this wasn’t an ordinary game, especially not with 21,408 crazed fans yelling “F*** Ben Simmons.”

“They came out with that energy. Joel had that look in his eye that he wanted to dominate, you could see it,” Curry said. “And we just matched the intensity and came in. It was a good test for us, to see where we are as a team. We know we have a talented team but you don’t really gain confidence until you do it in an environment like this, so it was a good step for us.”

The Sixers starters didn’t take a single shot in tonight’s fourth quarter. A touching tribute to Ben Simmons in his return to Philly. pic.twitter.com/bdwL7qxSlq — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 11, 2022

Embiid did finish with 27 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes, but it was one of the quietest double-double outings in NBA history.