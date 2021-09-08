‘Not My Job’: Ben Simmons Sends Stern Message to Sixers

The trade market for Ben Simmons appears to be drying up around the NBA the closer the calendar creeps toward Sept. 28. That’s the date when teams start reporting to training camp.

The two biggest suitors in the mix to land the Philadelphia 76ers star remain the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, according to multiple reports. Meanwhile, Simmons is rumored to be interested in heading west toward California. None of it matters if the Sixers refuse to unload the three-time All-Star.

Bottom line, it’s all a terrible mess to quote Led Zeppelin. Simmons doesn’t intend on reporting to Sixers’ camp (via The Inquirer), a point of contention that has lowered his trade value.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Simmons has let the Philly front office know that he doesn’t care if they get less than what they want back in a trade. Vice versa, the Sixers have made it clear they have no intentions on giving Simmons away for the price of a Chevy. The organization still views and values him as a Porsche.

He explained the very sticky situation on The Jump:

One of the message that Ben has sent back towards Philly is that it’s not his job to fix his trade value. It’s not his job to correct his trade value or raise his trade value. That is not something that is on the menu for him. And so with that out there, I don’t think he’s interested in coming in and trying to change the situation.

“One of the messages Ben [Simmons] has sent back to towards Philly is that it’s not his job to fix his trade value…” -ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Jump regarding Ben Simmons and the Sixers pic.twitter.com/6Y0d4YbBcX — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) September 8, 2021

Windhorst added one more interesting nugget: Simmons is owed half of his 2021 salary – $16.5 million – by Oct. 1. Why is that important? Because it was previously reported that the the sum of his $33 million wasn’t due until Nov. 15. That means Simmons has a lot more leverage now if he wants to play the waiting game.

Ben Simmons wearing 76ers shorts and in the gym with Kevin Hart yet Twitter tried to tell us he wasn't coming back…? 😒#HereTheyCome | @drewmsmith pic.twitter.com/Z9irIADPOL — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) September 8, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Simmons Wanted Formal Apology From Sixers

Professional athletes tend to have oversized egos, but Simmons’ pettiness is off the charts. According to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the Sixers star is upset at team president Daryl Morey and head coach Doc Rivers for two separate incidents.

"There are teams that are interested in Ben Simmons, they just don't want to pay the steep price. Ben Simmons know that, so they are saying why should we help the 76ers out, when they feel like when Doc Rivers said what he said, nobody apologized, and Doc was never reprimanded." — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) September 6, 2021

Simmons felt he was lied to last year when Morey told him he wasn’t on the trading block, then reports leaked that the Sixers had included Simmons in a trade for James Harden. The second slight, in Simmons’ mind, occurred when Rivers “threw him under the bus” and refused to call him a championship-caliber point guard. Never mind that Rivers had defended Simmons in the press all year.

Sixers thought they had a deal done with the Rockets; Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle were even informed by their agents of an expected trade, per @PompeyOnSixers The Rockets never ended up calling the Sixers back for a Harden trade counteroffer pic.twitter.com/mxN89OZWIZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

Joel Embiid Logging Midnight Minutes

Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid has largely tried to stay out of the offseason drama – although the MVP runner-up did throw his support behind Simmons on Twitter – and get back to the business of basketball. The 7-footer was spotted in the gym earlier this week with famed NBA trainer Drew Hanlen.

There was no accompanying video to see exactly what the two were working on. In the picture, Hanlen and Embiid appear to be reviewing game film. Hanlen also shared an Instagram shot showing the clock inside the Sixers’ practice facility reading 11:51 p.m. Get that late night work in, JoJo!