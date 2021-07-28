‘Unable to Collaborate:’ NBA Insider Updates Ben Simmons’ Situation

Ben Simmons was about to become the most famous ghost since Casper when a report surfaced saying the Philadelphia 76ers hadn’t been able to get in touch with their star point guard. Hold the proton packs.

The person who started the Simmons’ ghost rumor, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, provided some clarification on the pseudo-standoff. The Sixers have indeed been in communication with Simmons, most notably at the NBA Combine in Chicago, but the team has been unable to lock down a “summer player development plan” for him.

The update is a tad troubling considering all that’s at stake this offseason. Fischer called talks between the Sixers and Toronto Raptors the “most advanced” trade conversations and wrote:

Sixers brass have indeed maintained contact with Simmons and his representatives, most notably meeting in Chicago during the combine, but not too dissimilar to offseasons past, Philadelphia has thus far been unable to collaborate with its Defensive Player of the Year candidate on a summer player development plan, sources said. The overwhelming expectation around the NBA remains that Philadelphia will trade Simmons before the start of training camp.

The latest trade details around the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s quiet, yet surprising availability, and a few nuggets on front office maneuvering in Dallas and Boston, all at @BR_NBA: https://t.co/KfyHSWBOVn — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 27, 2021

Sixers Sending Training Staff to LA?

NBC Sports’ John Clark provided his own update on the “Summer of Simmons” earlier this week. He revealed the Sixers were planning on sending some of their training staff out to Los Angeles to work with Simmons. The young Aussie resides in Southern California in the offseason and recently bought a new mansion in Hidden Hills.

The Sixers talked to Simmons last week around his 25th birthday (July 20) to get the ball rolling, per Clark, and sketch out a tentative plan for summer development. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and team president Daryl Morey didn’t seem to care whether Simmons stayed in Philly or went to the West Coast this summer, assuming he was willing to put the work in. The most important thing is for him to improve his jumper.

“He [Rivers] spoke with Ben for a long time, and they discussed what the next steps are gonna be,” Morey told reporters on June 22. “The reality is everyone has to look at themselves and figure out how to improve and that includes all of us. Each player has areas they need to work on, and we’re gonna work on them.”

Trade Rumors Continue to Swirl

Meanwhile, the rumors around Simmons are only going to grow with 24 hours until draft night. The apple of Morey’s eye appears to be Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, per multiple reports. The one-time Rookie of the Year is currently at the Tokyo Olympics trying to win a gold medal for Team USA.

I’m seeing way too many mock trades so I’ll just say this: it’s either Dame Lillard, Bradley Beal or keep Ben Simmons. Those are the only acceptable outcomes for the Sixers. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) July 20, 2021

Lillard hasn’t officially requested a trade but there is growing speculation that he might and several teams are waiting to see what he does upon his return to the United States. The Sixers are one of those eager franchises, with Morey “waiting for the Dame situation to explode” (via Blazers Edge).