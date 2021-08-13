Sixers Timeline for Ben Simmons Revealed: Report

Ben Simmons wasn’t traded on NBA draft night contrary to several reports. Instead, the Philadelphia 76ers held on to all their selections and added more bullets to the holster.

Jaden Springer, for example, has been getting big minutes in the Las Vegas Summer League. He’s averaging 9.0 points and 2.0 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Simmons’ name continues to get bandied about in trade talks. The Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors lead the most recent suitors. And while no deal appears imminent, a timeline for a potential trade has emerged.

According to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, the Sixers are targeting the preseason to get something done. Either right before training camp or in the middle of it. Sixers’ camp begins on Sept. 28 in Camden, NJ.

Here is what Pompey told the Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philly (via Hot New Hip Hop):

I felt like, talking to people I spoke to and sources, they all thought it was going to happen in the preseason. Happen maybe right before training camp, in training camp, what have you. Maybe right before the final rosters. But the belief is that he is still going to get traded. I think that’s right.

Disappointing news: Ben Simmons is still shooting with the wrong hand. pic.twitter.com/Fuc0PCtGGA — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 9, 2021

Smoke usually equals fire. And there has been more gray fumes around the All-Star point guard than the skies over Cleveland. Stay tuned.

Danny Green Sticks Up for Simmons

Simmons hasn’t been returning many phone calls from his Sixers teammates this offseason. That’s OK. The 25-year-old has a lot on his mind between trade rumors and moving into a new mansion in Hollywood.

Veteran wing Danny Green decided to give Simmons “space” this summer and offered some unsolicited advice.

“I think with Ben the right move was to give him some space early on, let him just breathe a little bit, let him digest what’s going on around him,” Green said. “And , hopefully, have him refreshed, new mind state, and have a conversation later on. He’s had that time now, he’s been in L.A., he’s been relaxed, so many things have gone on.

“The media is not thinking about just him anymore, his wrongs or his mishaps — it’s not about him healing physically, it’s more about him healing mentally and emotonally to where he can refresh himself, reset and come in and re-identify himself.”

Danny Green shared his thoughts on Ben Simmons' situation. READ: https://t.co/2PLVOVnHwP pic.twitter.com/EUNqWmIRvm — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 12, 2021

Tyrese Maxey Balling Out in Las Vegas Summer League

Tyrese Maxey is one of the potential outgoing pieces in a Simmons’ trade package. The second-year guard rose to semi-stardom during the Sixers’ short-lived playoff run.

His stock has continued to soar this summer during an electrifying turn in the Las Vegas Summer League. If this keeps up, Maxey may soon be off limits.

31 points

6 rebounds

5 assists@TyreseMaxey is in his element. pic.twitter.com/Ly6VdLv3AQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 13, 2021

The other name to monitor is Matisse Thybulle. The defensive-minded guard recently earned a bronze medal for Team Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. He’s another hot commodity in the minds of rival front-office executives.