That’s the mark that Embiid and Harden have to meet. The Sixers have played beautiful offensive basketball since Harden arrived, and maybe Rivers’ experience handling superstars in Boston and Los Angeles makes him the perfect coach to meld Embiid and Harden into a single-minded machine. Maybe. Two games. He’ll be lucky if it turns out to be as easy as it has been so far. He’ll be lucky if he turns out to live the life that Billy Cunningham does now and did then.