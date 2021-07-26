Miami Heat Ready to Join Bidding War for ‘The Guy’: Report

It’s no secret the Miami Heat need a third star to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo next season. The Milwaukee Bucks proved that blueprint can translate to a championship after signing Jrue Holiday last April.

The options in free agency have been well-documented and include Kyle Lowry (unrestricted), Lonzo Ball (restricted), Kawhi Leonard (player option), Mike Conley (unrestricted), Chris Paul (player option), DeMar DeRozan (unrestricted). Don’t rule any of those high-profile names out this summer. But Heat president Pat Riley is likely to be active on the trade market, especially if either Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal becomes available. There has been much debate about both players requesting trades but so far nothing has been put in motion.

That could change in a hurry for Beal. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Washington Wizards star would prefer to honor the “one-team legacy” by signing a $235 million super-max extension in D.C. next offseason. However, there are rumblings that he didn’t have enough input on the decision to hire new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. Beal wanted former Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell.

Bradley Beal lobs it up to Bam Adebayo to open the scoring for @usabasketball vs. Argentina! Tune in on NBC Sports Network & https://t.co/HbtDcrFgfZ. pic.twitter.com/Gl5lr0fETU — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2021

And while the three-time All-Star still isn’t leaning toward asking for a trade, it’s a situation to monitor. Beal’s biggest thing is “win now,” per Katz, and he expects the Wizards to add more talent. If not, there could be a bidding war for his services.

Beal has a player option for 2022 and could test the waters then if he’s unhappy. Or it’s not out of the question for him to ask for a trade this year. Katz wrote:

Teams around the league will eagerly await his decision. If he becomes available, he is not just a guy but the guy this summer — unless, of course, the market for Lillard starts to crescendo. The Warriors, 76ers, Heat and Hawks could all get in on the mix, according to sources. Others would certainly inquire, even if the list may not be as robust as it could have been if the Wizards pulled the trigger on a Beal trade a year ago.

"If Kawhi Leonard takes meetings this summer, Miami will be involved. If Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal really hits the trade market, Miami will be involved. If any star is up for grabs, Miami will be involved." – @KeithSmithNBA pic.twitter.com/p8xli9WurO — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) July 26, 2021

Goran Dragic Congratulates Luka Doncic

There has been loose chatter about Goran Dragic possibly heading to the Dallas Mavericks to team up with Luka Doncic. Or a reverse scenario where Dragic and Doncic collaborate in South Beach. Either way, the two Slovenian stars are good friends and compatriots. And it was fun to see Dragic congratulate Doncic on Twitter after the Mavericks star dropped 48 points on Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics. Slovenia won the game 118-100.

Meanwhile, Miami has to make a tough decision about what to do with Dragic. They can sign him for $19.4 million with their club option on Aug. 1, or let him hit free agency and try to bring him back for cheaper. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists per game last season.

Team USA Loses to France at Olympics

Team USA was having a rough go in exhibition play and now those disappointments have carried over to the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans hadn’t lost since 2004 and saw a 25-game Olympic winning streak vanish following an 83-76 loss to France over the weekend. Adebayo started at center and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Holiday paced the squad with a team-high 18 points.