Ex-Michigan State ‘Bank Teller’ Turning Heads for Summer Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers only have one game left on their summer league slate. The question now turns to which players have done enough to earn invitations to training camp. And possibly snake a roster spot.

One guy to keep an eye on in the Sixers’ final exhibition game is Cassius Winston. The former Michigan State standout has put together a solid summer league: 12.5 points and 7 assists per game. More impressively, Winston has looked like a capable floor general as evidenced by his 35 assists versus 13 turnovers in five games. Next up, July 15 vs. the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m.

ESPN announcer Mark Jones said Winston was “dropping dimes like a bank teller” during Wednesday’s 75-71 win over the Miami Heat. It’s true. He was sensational weaving the ball in between defenders, something he did on the regular in college as the Spartans’ all-time assists leader with 890 dimes.

Will passing be enough to earn Winston a contract? Remember, summer league players are free agents and can be poached at any time. He’s not guaranteed an invite to training camp, especially at what could be a deep position for the Sixers. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton are all locked in.

Then again, it’s no secret that head coach Doc Rivers values versatile ball-handlers. He was screaming for the team to add another one at last year’s trade deadline. Remember, Rivers was a starting point guard for many years in the NBA. Ditto for assistant coach Sam Cassell. It stands to reason they are going to take a long hard look at Winston’s tape ahead of camp.

Ex-Michigan State Star Hoping for Second Shot

Winston (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) spent the past two seasons playing on a two-way contract for the Washington Wizards. He saw action in only 29 total games, averaging 1.9 points in 4.7 minutes per game. The one-time Big Ten Player of the Year couldn’t carve a role, not with guys like Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Ish Smith, and Raul Neto in front of him. It just didn’t work out.

Ima keep working until my mom don't have to anymore ✅❤️ — Cassius Winston (@cassiuswinston) May 13, 2016

“I feel like I had a really good season last year. I feel like they thought so, too,” Winston told The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell. “It’s just some things just don’t work out that way. Now I’m back in an opportunity where I get to go out here and just find a good organization, find a good team — somebody who believes in me, somebody who trusts me to throw me out there.”

Will Winston find that in Philly? Maybe. It’s going to be a tough climb up the depth chart, but teams are always looking for reliable assist men. If the Sixers can’t open a roster spot, then 29 other squads can fight over the 24-year-old playmaker.

Best performance of the summer so far for @cassiuswinston today! 👏 16 PTS // 7-11 FG // 5 REBS // 7 ASTS pic.twitter.com/EEbylIXa57 — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) July 10, 2022

James Harden Graces Cover of ‘Haute Time’

Sixers star James Harden has been featured in Haute Time, a luxury lifestyle magazine and fashion brand. In it, the 10-time All-Star discusses a growing obsession with video games and the launch of his new wine label.

Time is Priceless ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Z9jbGR15Q6 — James Harden (@JHarden13) July 14, 2022

Harden covers a lot of ground in the interview, including his non-profit IMPACT 13 Foundation. It’s all about being a well-rounded human being and athlete.

“I’m just trying to find ways every single minute of the day to leave an impact on this world,” Harden told Adrienne Faurote, “because at the end of the day, that’s all I have, and hopefully, I can leave something special behind. I know I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m prepared for it.”