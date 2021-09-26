‘Just an Idiot’: Charles Barkley Delivers Rant on Ben Simmons

Charles Barkley has been showing tough love to Ben Simmons all offseason. Now that stern affection has turned into downright criticism after Simmons refused to work on his craft. It’s unprofessional.

The NBA Hall of Famer went on an epic rant where he rips into Simmons for being “just an idiot” in the way he conducts his business. Simmons is stealing $40 million from the Philadelphia 76ers, per Barkley, while telling them he won’t improve his jumper. The latest reports indicate Simmons won’t report to training camp on Sept. 27.

“This guy makes 40 million dollars,” Barkley said. “And you’re the team that gets on his a** to work on his game and his thing is, ‘I don’t want to play here anymore.’ And anybody who thinks that’s a good way to do business is just an idiot. Period.”

Barkley spent his first eight seasons in Philly before the Sixers traded him to the Phoenix Suns. They needed to rebuild and Barkley wanted out, although he never held the team hostage like Simmons is doing. Today’s players have way too much control.

“I’m going to walk away from this thing pretty soon,” Barkley said. “That’s one of the reasons I don’t like the situation that we are dealing with today where the players make so much money. They’re 100-percent in control.”





Play



Charles Barkley: Here's why Ben Simmons most preferred destination is the Los Angeles Lakers

Simmons Shares More Workout Videos

Simmons hasn’t commented publicly on anything since the Sixers’ early playoff exit. His agents continue to stir the pot in leaked reports, but the three-time All-Star remains quiet. Simmons has been sharing workout videos all offseason showing him jacking up shots. His form looks good, although no defender in his face.

The Sixers star has come under fire for enjoying the celebrity lifestyle too much out in Hollywood. So it was no surprise when a video surfaced of him partying with comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Wiz Khalifa. Simmons made headlines back in July when he was spotted at Wimbledon with new girlfriend Maya Jama.

Kevin Hart, Wiz Khalifa, Ben Simmons and alot other celebs were at Wizkid's show yesterday in LAhttps://t.co/WHFK9bvUct — David Adeoye🦅 (@__Daviee) September 26, 2021

Steph Curry Recruiting for Golden State?

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry gave a cryptic answer about whether he had been lobbying the front office to trade for Simmons. The two-time MVP was careful with his wording as to avoid tampering charges. Still, Curry sure sounded like he might be on board with adding the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up.

“Let’s say if you’re not having those conversations, then you’re not trying, let’s put it that way,” Curry said. “I participate heavy [in personnel decisions]. I’m not in the war room or in every meeting, but I feel like they trust my voice and that feeling is mutual. Me and [Warriors GM] Bob [Myers] talk a lot, pre-free agency and pre-draft trying to give my input on what the best decisions are.”





Play



Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry aims to grow representation at Ryder Cup

Remember, the Warriors were one of the first teams to be linked to Simmons when trade rumors began. And Golden State owner Joe Lacob was fined $50,000 earlier this week for odd comments he made regarding Simmons. Stay tuned.