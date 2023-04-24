Conflicting Reports Emerge on Joel Embiid’s Return For Sixers’ Playoff Run

Joel Embiid had to miss Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers prevailed without him, but all eyes are on when Embiid would return to the playoffs. Since the Sixers wrapped up their series against the Nets, there appears to be conflicting reports surrounding Embiid’s health status will be going forward in the postseason.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Sixers seem hopeful that Embiid will return for Game 1 of their next series.

“There is optimism that he’ll be able to play in Game 1 of their next series against Boston, I assume, or Atlanta,” Charania said on FanDuel TV. “He had a sprained knee, and I think they believe this is about a one-week injury. Assuming the playoffs start this upcoming weekend, the hope is that Joel Embiid will be in the lineup. He went down a few times in that Nets Game 3, but thankfully, it wasn’t anything major.”

Shams gives a positive update on Joel Embiid saying the belief is that it is a one week injury “There is optimism that he’ll be able to play in Game 1 of their next series”pic.twitter.com/60WAgxaLz7 — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) April 24, 2023

Insider Provides Different Outlook on Joel Embiid’s Health

While Charania reported that there’s optimism on the Sixers’ end that Embiid will be available in Game 1 of their next series, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said nothing will be for certain until they see where he’s at when the next game comes.

Shelburne explained what the timeline would be when Embiid would return, not picking a particular date but not ruling out his return in Game 1.

“When he first went down with his injury, the sense is that it was going to be one, maybe two weeks, depending on how he feels,” Shelburne said. “Now he’s going to be re-evaluated in the middle of this week, but the injury happens on April 20, and the second round starts on April 29. That’s right in that window where he could come back in time.”

Shelburne also questioned how effective Embiid will be when he returns to the floor.

“What kind of Joel Embiid are we going to see? Joel Embiid with a knee injury, with a big ol’ brace, we’ve seen him play like that. That’s not what anyone in Philadelphia was hoping for when you went into the (post-)season after the kind of year he’s had.”

When asked if he’ll be available by Game 1 of their next series, Shelburne said it will all depend on how he’s feeling around that time.

“It’ll depend on what happens in his evaluation this week. I’m told he’s doing better. Like he’s moving around better. The swelling has subsided, but when he gets in there with the doctors to see how he feels, you’re not going to push it with something like that. In terms of the severity of this, it’s something he can come back from, but an LCL is an LCL.”

.@ramonashelburne with the latest on Joel Embiid’s status from NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/3wSAYyI1t1 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 24, 2023

The Sixers’ next playoff game will be either on April 29 or May 1.

Doc Rivers Does Not Know if Joel Embiid Will Return

After the Sixers swept the Nets, head coach Doc Rivers got candid when talking about if Embiid will be back for Game 1 of their next series.

“Not that I don’t have confidence, I just don’t know. I would say right now, it’s probably the same percentage it was before the game: 50% at best,” Rivers said.