Analyst’s Cryptic Tweet Sends Sixers Fans Into Frenzy

When the Philadelphia 76ers got eliminated from the postseason, many called for the end of Doc Rivers’ tenure as head coach. Things were fueled even more when rumors surfaced that he could potentially head back to LA and replace Frank Vogel on the Lakers’ staff.

Following exit interviews, Daryl Morey made it clear the organization has no intentions of parting ways with Rivers. They remain confident he can lead the charge as the team attempts to make a run at the NBA title.

One team that will be in the market for a new coach is the Utah Jazz. After coming up short once again in the playoffs, Quin Snyder decided to step down from his position after eight years of being at the helm.

Seeing how he turned the Jazz into a top team in the Western Conference, Snyder is sure to be one of the hottest names on the market this summer. That being said, Nekias Duncan of BasketballNews.com feels he may take a year off to wait and see if a more promising position opens up.

Quin gonna sit out a year and wait for the ****** job to open up next summer — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) June 5, 2022

Sixers fans quickly bombarded the cryptic tweet with comments as they assume Synder could be a possible replacement for Rivers somewhere down the line.

I’m gonna assume Sixers but idk man if next years outcome leads to a coaching search then I’m afraid the big man is gonna start thinking about a trade — Philadelphia Sports Victim (@Philly_Fan_76) June 5, 2022

Doc Rivers Reflects on His Time in Philadelphia

In the NBA, coaching is strictly results-oriented. While some have never really gravitated towards Rivers, it’s hard to deny what he’s done during his short time with the Sixers.

Since taking over as head coach before the 2020 season, Rivers has a record of 100-54. His 64.9% winning percentage is the highest mark in any of his stops over his long career. Rivers led the Sixers to the top seed in the East during his first season as coach and helped transform Joel Embiid into a perennial MVP candidate.

During a recent interview with Dan Sileo, Rivers opened up on his two seasons with the Sixers. He was not shy about owning up to shortcomings but admitted they found themselves in tough situations at times.

We come in there in the first year and win the East in the regular season. Obviously, the playoffs, we get to the second round and had a Game 7 at home to lose. As a coach, you take that. You don’t like that, but it’s part of what you go through… This year was tough because we make a trade and the whole situation, and then Joel gets hurt.

It’s Now or Never For Doc Rivers

Given how things unfolded this season, the Sixers made the right move to keep Doc Rivers. Between the Ben Simmons saga and acquiring James Harden so late in the year, it’s tough to warrant the firing of a head coach. However, the pressure is now on for the future Hall of Famer.

For years, the Sixers have failed to make it past the Eastern Conference semifinals. With Joel Embiid at the peak of his powers, having a full year of Harden, and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, there are few excuses for this team not to make real noise in the Eastern Conference.

The organization brought in Rivers because they felt he could play a part in the team getting over the hump. If the Sixers fall short of expectations again in 2023, fans might be right about that cryptic tweet.