Former Celtics Big Man Listed as Potential Sixers Trade Target

If the Philadelphia 76ers decide they need more frontcourt help, there are bigs they could potentially target on the open market. Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez listed multiple big men the Sixers could target. One of them being former Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis.

“Daniel Theis has not played all year for the Indiana Pacers, and given the amount of talent they already have in the frontcourt, he’ll likely be more than available. Theis is undersized but athletic, strong, and a decent shooter,” Aaronson said.

The Celtics traded Theis to the Pacers in their deal to acquire Malcolm Brogdon over the offseason. Since being traded to the Pacers, Theis has not played this season after undergoing surgery on his knee. The Pacers have Myles Turner, Jalen Smith, and Isaiah Jackson taking up most of their frontcourt minutes this season.

If the Pacers feel there are no minutes available for Theis to play, he may very well become available to acquire. If he does, the Sixers have to ask themselves how much better he is than Montrezl Harell.

Another Former Celtics Big Named As a Target

Theis was not the only former Celtic that Aaronson named among possible big men the Sixers could target. Another one was Kelly Olynyk, who played for the Celtics from 2013 to 2017. Aaron explained why he believed Olynyk would be an appealing target for the Sixers.

“Olynyk, who has started every game he has played for a Utah team that has been shockingly competitive so far, is averaging career-highs in assists, steals, and blocks per game while also knocking down a career-best 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

“Olynyk is simply a far better player than (Paul) Reed or Harrell. He’s also certainly better than (Mike) Muscala and might even be better than (Andre) Drummond in a lot of contexts.

“Olynyk is an elite shooter for a big man, as most understand by now. But did you know he can serve as somewhat of a playmaker? Olynyk has flashed tremendous passing instincts in recent years, especially since his brief stint with the Houston Rockets in 2020-21.”

Aaronson then detailed how Olynyk would fit in with the Sixers.

“Additionally, Olynyk is a viable option at the four next to Embiid. At least in the regular season, the Sixers have that rotation spot locked in with Georges Niang, but if Niang’s production takes a hit in the playoffs again, Olynyk would be a reasonable alternative.”

In 39 games this season, Oynyk is averaging 12.2 points, five rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three for the Utah Jazz.

Andre Drummond Another Target

Aaronson also mentioned Andre Drummond as an option, explaining how his previous success with the team would make him very appealing as a backup center.

“Drummond is the most obvious trade target for the Sixers at the center position: first of all, he excelled in Philadelphia last season before being dealt in the James Harden trade, earning the trust of the coaching staff and fans. Getting Drummond on a veteran’s minimum was a shrewd move by Daryl Morey and co.”

Aaronson also explained why Drummond could be even better should he return to the Sixers.

“Drummond would be a wonderful addition for the Sixers yet again — and he may be even more valuable this time around. Drummond, of course, never had the chance to play alongside Harden, whose brilliance as a pick-and-roll and alley-oop passer would unlock a facet of Drummond’s game that didn’t show itself often last season.”

Drummond currently plays for the Chicago Bulls, who are 19-23 and are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.