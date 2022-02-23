Sixers Star Addresses Shaking Ben Simmons’ Hand: ‘We All Know’

There aren’t too many people expecting Ben Simmons to step foot into the Wells Fargo Center on March 10. He would likely be stepping into a hornet’s nest, mostly conjured up from his immature breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons demanded a trade following his playoff meltdown last June, then proceeded to ghost the franchise while claiming mental illness. The three-time All-Star has yet to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, with a new report saying he’s “getting close.” Simmons could be ready in two weeks to face the Sixers, although no one believes he’ll play in that game.

Danny Green was asked for his thoughts on the Simmons’ situation by co-host Harrison Sanford on a recent episode of the “Inside the Green Room” podcast. The savvy veteran didn’t avoid any topic, specifically the matter of whether he would shake hands with his former Sixers teammate.

“Now will we shake hands to start? Probably not,” Green told Sanford. “First, I’d be highly surprised if he even plays in that game. I don’t know where his health is mentally, physically, I know he had other issues, and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I’d be highly surprised.”

Harrison Sanford to Danny Green: “Since October 11th, Ben Simmons has refused to be your teammate. Will you shake his hand after the game if he plays on March 10th?” Danny Green: “Probably not” — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) February 23, 2022

Never one to hide his feelings, Green unloaded another truth bomb. The three-time world champion revealed that Simmons wasn’t necessarily on “cordial terms” with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, his new teammates in Brooklyn – and two of the players he refused to play alongside this season in Philly.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to those guys yet, but I know they weren’t on the most cordial terms,” Green said of Simmons’ relationship with Curry and Drummond. “So I wonder how that relationship is now.”

Danny Green says Curry & Drummond's relationship w/ Ben Simmons wasn't 'cordial, doubts Simmons will play March 10th, and probably won't shake hands (via @GreenRoomInside) pic.twitter.com/0td6MVcC7s — The Wooderboys (@wooderboys) February 23, 2022

Simmons Clashed with Teammates: Alpha Dog

Jimmy Butler largely took the high road when he left Philly for the glamor of South Beach. He didn’t go out of his way to throw anyone under the bus. However, there was definitely friction between him and Simmons during their 55 games together in 2019.

Jimmy Butler on Ben Simmons “I told Ben every time down the floor, attack. Attack. And then Coach will be like, why did you do it? I promise you I will say, I told him to do it. I want Ben to be aggressive just like I tell Joel. We’re not going to win without you guys” pic.twitter.com/7ZtnTobzME — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 6, 2019

According to The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes, Simmons was jealous that Butler was the “alpha dog” in the locker room. It got so bad that Simmons would leave as soon as Butler and Joel Embiid would enter the room.

“Simmons owned the room in their absence. He was the alpha dog,” Hayes wrote. “Then, in came Jimmy and Joel, and Simmons turned tail … Everyone deferred to him, except Butler. The place got pretty quiet, and when anything was said, Butler usually said it. With Butler in the room, Simmons virtually disappeared.”

